Recently I launched the minimalistic online drawing app okso.app. I wanted it to be a place where people could do fast, ad-hoc, napkin-based-like explanations of any concept as if you are sitting with your friend and trying to explain him/her something during lunch. Don't ask me why it is needed, I was just experimenting.
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to create a custom progress bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API. The end result looks like the image below. Steps for Creating Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API :. Declaring a canvas. Understanding the drawArc Composable API. Drawing an arc for the...
Imagine a scenario when we need to enable certain spring boot auto-configuration on a subset of environments only. The reason for that may be that i.e. our new feature will use new database (mongo) which hasn’t been setup on all environments yet for some reason, but we don’t want this issue to stop us from deploying new version of the application.
A linked list of length n is given such that each node contains an additional random pointer, which could point to any node in the list, or null. Construct a deep copy of the list. The deep copy should consist of exactly n brand new nodes, where each new node has its value set to the value of its corresponding original node. Both the next and random pointer of the new nodes should point to new nodes in the copied list such that the pointers in the original list and copied list represent the same list state. None of the pointers in the new list should point to nodes in the original list.
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How AI Is Transforming Your Smartphone. By @dmytro-spilka [...
Database management is one of the most crucial aspects of backend development. A properly optimized database can help to reduce the response time and hence lead to a better user experience. In this article, we will be discussing the ways to optimize the database for speed in Django applications. Although,...
I have wanted to demystify what goes behind the Python Flask framework. How does defining something as simple as app.route handle HTTP Requests? How does app.run create a server and maintain it?. To demystify flask, I had two options: read Flask code end to end and understand or Reverse engineer...
In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
Businesses tap into various technologies to speed up digital transformation efforts. Most often, the go-to approach is to select platforms and tools that require little coding, customization, and upfront investments. One such solution is low-code or no-code app development platforms. By 2025, up to 70% of all new applications created...
Code smells are a classic. It smells because there are likely many instances where it could be edited or improved. Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. They are not required fixed per se… (You should look into it though.) Previous Code Smells.
If you are working with JavaScript, you probably use Arrays a lot. Very often, you need to do some kind of manipulation with arrays or iterate through them. In this post, I compiled a list of the most useful array methods that can save you time, and your code will look cleaner and more readable.
I am often asked how “do I grow as a software engineer?” Apart from using every new task as an opportunity to learn something new, I am regularly checking out the resources presented in this article. tl;dr. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/. 1. Random Tech Talk Channel at My Company. There’s a...
Domain Name System (DNS) patterns can help shape future security practices. We identified six notable domain registration drivers for the second quarter of this year. The Ukraine-Russia war remained a top global event and domain registration driver in Q2 2022. An alarming 12% of the Q2 tax-themed properties were malicious. The number of domains containing the names of the countries alongside words like “aid” and “donate” have been flagged as malicious by the quarter’s end.
Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
As an in-app subscription analytics tool, Appflow.ai was born with a mission to help App developers grow their in-app subscription revenue. After launching the Beta version in April, we now want to work with more App developers to test our product and make sure it is of great value to grow their subscription revenue.
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Invisible Death. By @astoundingstories [ 2 Min read ]...
From the outside, a career as a software engineer in security may sound restrictive and even dull. But for Anam Alvi, a software engineer for World Wide Customer Service Security at Amazon, “restrictive” and “dull” are not part of her day-to-day experience. On the contrary: between her job and the personal engineering projects she works on in her free time, Anam is relentlessly pursuing whatever she is most curious about.
If you're like most developers, you probably have a development process that looks something like this:. You make a change to your local branch and push it to a central repository. Your teammates pull the changes down and integrate them into their own local copies of the codebase. Once everyone...
Pytorch is a powerful open-source deep-learning framework that is quickly gaining popularity among researchers and developers. While it may be initially daunting to learn, the benefits of using Pytorch are vast. In this post, we will discuss some of the key advantages of Pytorch. As machine learning becomes more and...
This is my learned experience from working in Small-Mid Scale Software Companies. Code should always have a pattern/style. We always strive towards it. But leave it out for a year without a big feature, it might become something unrecognizable to you. We don’t really talk about this in such small-scale organizations. But its existence has to be addressed.
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
