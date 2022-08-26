ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's Soccer Scores Three Goals in 10 Minutes in Road Win Over Delaware

Newark, DE -- The Loyola Greyhounds men's soccer team traveled to face off against the Delaware Blue Hens on Monday night. After a back and forth first half, the Greyhounds managed to get on the board late in the first half, before adding two quickly after halftime on their way to a 3-0 win.
