Lawrence, KS

Startland News

Sicilian legacy meats its match: Why this rising star on KC’s food scene was DiCapo’s pick to take over family pizzeria after nearly 100-year run

As a teenager working in downtown Kansas City in the 1990s, Theresa Santos found herself spending her breaks and spare time at the Italian Gardens restaurant on 12th and Baltimore, she recalled. Growing up in New York City and infatuated with Italian culture and food, Santos quickly became friends with the staff — then the The post Sicilian legacy meats its match: Why this rising star on KC’s food scene was DiCapo’s pick to take over family pizzeria after nearly 100-year run appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Iconic Katz Drug Store Sign Finds New Life

The Katz Drug Store sign, a once iconic streetscape fixture in downtown Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat sporting a bow tie, has a new life thanks to LUMI, a museum dedicated to neon signs. A 10-foot tall replica of the Katz sign has been fashioned by Fossil...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Business
City
Local
Kansas Business
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 2-5

Happy Labor Day Weekend, Kansas City! Looking for something to do over the long weekend? We have plenty of ideas. Did you know Independence, Missouri, was the starting point of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails? Since 1973, the city of Independence has celebrated that heritage with SantaCaliGon Days, a weekend festival featuring local and regional small business vendors, street food, and live entertainment on the Independence Square.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

City of Lawrence to alter trash pickup schedule for week of Labor Day

The City of Lawrence will alter trash and recycling pick up and other solid waste services for the week of Labor Day. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week, Sept. 5-10. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Sept. 6; Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Sept. 7; Wednesday customers on Thursday, Sept. 8; Thursday customers on Friday, Sept. 9; and Friday customers on Saturday, Sept. 10.
LAWRENCE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum

A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
EMPORIA, KS
Bullets Forever

The Capital City Go-Go will host open local tryouts

On September 10th, the Capital City Go-Go will host open local player tryouts. Participants must be pre-registered and fully vaccinated. They will be broken into two groups that will be capped at 75 players each. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The first session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST and the second will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Former Shawnee County Commissioner passes away

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former city council member who won a city council seat in 2009 by one vote, the closest election in Shawnee County history, has died. According to his obituary, Robert E. Archer passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, following a battle with cancer. Archer is survived by his wife, Margaret, his […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City Uber driver warning others after she was nearly scammed

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) – A Kansas City Uber driver named Laticia Urton said after she accepted a ride request in the northland Saturday morning, she got a strange phone call. “The phone number that showed up on my Bluetooth in my car was a 415 number. I answered...
KCTV 5

No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
republic-online.com

State hospital patient, employee found after fleeing together

OSAWATOMIE — A patient and employee at Osawatomie State Hospital prompted a multi-agency search early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29, when they left the grounds of the state hospital together. Osawatomie Police Department first received a report of the missing patient and employee at 5:30 a.m. Monday,...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
KCTV 5

Lenexa police warn shoppers of ‘distraction theft’

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
LENEXA, KS

