How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed CaseJeffery MacTopeka, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Sicilian legacy meats its match: Why this rising star on KC’s food scene was DiCapo’s pick to take over family pizzeria after nearly 100-year run
As a teenager working in downtown Kansas City in the 1990s, Theresa Santos found herself spending her breaks and spare time at the Italian Gardens restaurant on 12th and Baltimore, she recalled. Growing up in New York City and infatuated with Italian culture and food, Santos quickly became friends with the staff — then the The post Sicilian legacy meats its match: Why this rising star on KC’s food scene was DiCapo’s pick to take over family pizzeria after nearly 100-year run appeared first on Startland News.
flatlandkc.org
Iconic Katz Drug Store Sign Finds New Life
The Katz Drug Store sign, a once iconic streetscape fixture in downtown Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat sporting a bow tie, has a new life thanks to LUMI, a museum dedicated to neon signs. A 10-foot tall replica of the Katz sign has been fashioned by Fossil...
lawrencekstimes.com
What is Lawrence’s land development code, and why should you care that it’s getting updated?
A lot has changed in the past 16 years — but that’s not reflected in the document that lays out the regulations meant to help the city implement its goals and visions. Aging it further, Lawrence’s land development code, adopted in July 2006, was based on the city’s comprehensive plan that was adopted in 1998 — Horizon 2020.
Energy entrepreneur: Kansas wind power, underground storage fuels optimism of hydrogen’s potential
Overland Park energy entrepreneur says Kansas can be key hydrogen producer by combining cheap electricity from wind farms with natural underground storage. The post Energy entrepreneur: Kansas wind power, underground storage fuels optimism of hydrogen’s potential appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Jong’s Thai Kitchen brings family environment, cuisine to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pad Thai, Khao Man Gai and much more, Jong’s Thai Kitchen is bringing a full menu to Central Topeka. 13′s Bryan Grabauskas and Photojournalist Doug Brown headed to 12th and Western for this week’s Fork in the Road. Call it what you may,...
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 2-5
Happy Labor Day Weekend, Kansas City! Looking for something to do over the long weekend? We have plenty of ideas. Did you know Independence, Missouri, was the starting point of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails? Since 1973, the city of Independence has celebrated that heritage with SantaCaliGon Days, a weekend festival featuring local and regional small business vendors, street food, and live entertainment on the Independence Square.
Cheap deals at CVS, Target, Walgreens this week
Extreme coupon savings and deals at CVS, Target, and Walgreens for the week of August 28, 2022.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to alter trash pickup schedule for week of Labor Day
The City of Lawrence will alter trash and recycling pick up and other solid waste services for the week of Labor Day. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week, Sept. 5-10. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Sept. 6; Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Sept. 7; Wednesday customers on Thursday, Sept. 8; Thursday customers on Friday, Sept. 9; and Friday customers on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Independence Ave. Bridge claims another semi, neighbors want city to do more
Neighbors in the Old Northeast neighborhood complain they’re tired of this. Some blame the drivers. Others want the city to do more.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Campaign Office Opening – Kansas City, Missouri – August 28, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Around 100 individuals attend her campaign office opening in midtown Kansas City this afternoon. After greeting people as she entered the campaign office Valentine was introduced by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
Emporia gazette.com
Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum
A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
Bullets Forever
The Capital City Go-Go will host open local tryouts
On September 10th, the Capital City Go-Go will host open local player tryouts. Participants must be pre-registered and fully vaccinated. They will be broken into two groups that will be capped at 75 players each. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The first session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST and the second will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Former Shawnee County Commissioner passes away
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former city council member who won a city council seat in 2009 by one vote, the closest election in Shawnee County history, has died. According to his obituary, Robert E. Archer passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, following a battle with cancer. Archer is survived by his wife, Margaret, his […]
KCTV 5
Kansas City Uber driver warning others after she was nearly scammed
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) – A Kansas City Uber driver named Laticia Urton said after she accepted a ride request in the northland Saturday morning, she got a strange phone call. “The phone number that showed up on my Bluetooth in my car was a 415 number. I answered...
KCTV 5
No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
republic-online.com
State hospital patient, employee found after fleeing together
OSAWATOMIE — A patient and employee at Osawatomie State Hospital prompted a multi-agency search early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29, when they left the grounds of the state hospital together. Osawatomie Police Department first received a report of the missing patient and employee at 5:30 a.m. Monday,...
2 arrested in Lawrence after shooting at group in front of police
The Lawrence Police Department arrested two people Sunday after an officer witnessed them shooting at a group of people Sunday morning.
Kansas City shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
KCTV 5
Lenexa police warn shoppers of ‘distraction theft’
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
