Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
KOMU
How to watch MU football season opener
The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
KOMU
Central Methodist University's campus bouncing back after deadly shooting
FAYETTE − Central Methodist University students returned to campus Monday with a quiet feel due to the events that transpired last Thursday. CMU football player Torrance Evans was tragically shot and killed by his roommate Kundarrius Taylor after a dispute. This tragedy took the community by storm, as these...
KOMU
Rock Bridge Elementary celebrates $6.2 million school addition
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge Elementary held a dedication ceremony Wednesday to showcase its new additions made to the school this year. The ceremony included a ribbon cutting by administration, staff members and students. Previous staff members also attended. "We were just over the top elated to see the excitement that...
KOMU
City of Columbia's 2022 commemorative poster to be unveiled Wednesday night
COLUMBIA - The 2022 Celebration of the Arts is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday night at Jesse Hall. The fundraiser is used to ensure the future of the arts in Columbia, and at last years event. Twenty-four local art organizations were awarded more than $108,000. In years past, the fundraiser...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Suspect denied bond after death of Central Methodist football player
FAYETTE − A Howard County judge denied a request for bond for a murder suspect at a hearing Tuesday morning. Kundarrius Kinte Taylor pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Central Methodist University football player Torrance Evans. Ben Faber, Taylor's attorney, asked that the judge agree to bond...
KOMU
Moberly High School sees success with its new no phone policy
MOBERLY − Moberly High School began its school year a week ago with a new no phone policy in full effect. In June, the Moberly Board of Education passed its changes for the 2022-2023 handbook, and use of technology in the school was part of that change. Students are now prevented from carrying their cell phones or smart watches with them throughout the day.
KOMU
List of Fulton properties set to be demolished
Fulton set to demolish 43 vacant properties in early 2023. The City of Fulton received $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant. The funds will help to pay for the demolition of 43 properties.
KOMU
Film student encourages locals to take advantage of $3 tickets on National Cinema Day
COLUMBIA − Mid-Missouri movie fans can see a film in theaters for just $3 as cinemas across the country participate in the newly launched National Cinema Day on Sept. 3. Major movie theater chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters have joined the movement. Local theaters GQT Forum 8, GQT Capital 8, B&B Fulton Cinema 8 and Regal Columbia are all participating in this year's deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned
COLUMBIA - This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five Missouri correctional centers. Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned. Currently, this plan would include the Moberly...
KOMU
No weapon found after reported incident on Jefferson City school bus
JEFFERSON CITY - An investigation occurred at Jefferson City High School and Lewis and Clark Middle School Tuesday following a report that a student might have a weapon. The district received a report that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus with riders from JCHS and LCMS, according to an email sent to parents.
KOMU
Read Across Columbia brings inclusive books to Columbia elementary students
COLUMBIA − Students at five Columbia elementary schools received inclusive books during the annual Read Across Columbia event Tuesday. First and second grade students from Blue Ridge Elementary, Benton Elementary, Derby Ridge, Alpha Hart Lewis and Parkade Elementary received a book bag with four books and coupon for a free book from any of the Daniel Boone Regional Library locations.
KOMU
Farmers to protest Grain Belt Express power lines Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri farmers and others plan to protest the Grain Belt Express power lines at the Public Service Commission (PSC) at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The project is owned by Invenergy, a Chicago-based company. It would include a 40-mile electric transmission line through Audrain and Callaway counties. The connection is called the "Tiger Connector" and serve major power grids that serve Missouri and Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line
JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
KOMU
Juvenile detained after two Columbia middle schoolers assaulted on bus Tuesday morning
COLUMBIA − Police are investigating after two Columbia middle school students were assaulted on their bus Tuesday morning. The assault took place on bus No. 228 around 7 a.m., according to a letter sent to Lange Middle School families. The district said an individual, who was a juvenile but...
KOMU
Most power restored after large outage in Columbia
COLUMBIA − More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power Monday, according to an outage map from the city. At its peak, the city's outage map showed 1,634 customers in south Columbia did not have power as of 3:45 p.m. By 4:35 p.m., Water and Light...
KOMU
Truck driver injured after crash on eastbound I-70 in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY - Highway patrol troopers investigated a crash involving an overturned semi truck on eastbound Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. near mile marker 111 in Cooper County, just west of the Rocheport bridge, the patrol tweeted. The eastbound lanes of the interstate reopened around 4:07 p.m.
KOMU
First case of monkeypox reported in Boone County
COLUMBIA − The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Boone County was reported Tuesday, according to the health department. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it has worked closely with the individual to identify any close contacts and to offer them education and vaccination. The overall risk...
KOMU
Columbia police continue search for Wednesday's shooting suspect
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police continue to search for a suspect in a shooting that left one person critically injured Wednesday. Police surrounded an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane Wednesday night after initially believing he was armed and had barricaded himself inside. After three hours, a search warrant was executed and no one was found in the apartment, according to CPD.
KOMU
VIDEO: Fulton set to demolish 43 vacant properties in early 2023
The City of Fulton received $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant. The funds will help to pay for the demolition of 43 properties.
KOMU
Man in critical condition after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA − A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Columbia Wednesday afternoon. Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jill Schlude said a 34-year-old male was shot multiple times. He was taken to University Hospital for emergency surgery, Schlude said. He is in critical condition. Schlude says the investigation...
Comments / 0