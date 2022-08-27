Read full article on original website
Rochester Cultural Council now accepting grant applications
ROCHESTER – The Rochester Cultural Council (RCC) is now accepting online applications from organizations, schools and individuals for grants to support community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs. If you have a great idea for bringing culturally enriching programming to the Rochester area and need funding to make it a...
Opinion: Thanks to everyone who donated
The Wareham Democratic Town Committee (WDTC) would like to thank the many people who donated schools supplies to help fill backpacks that the Committee purchased for Wareham students who may find themselves with a need. The Blue Crew 508 helped the WDTC by arranging with both Staples and Walmart to let the Blue Crew 508 collect supplies from their generous customers, who contributed everything from crayons to flash drives.
Calling all holiday singers for Sippican Choral Society
MARION – Christmas seems a long way off right now, but it’s almost time to start rehearsals for the Sippican Choral Society’s annual Christmas Concert, and the regional community choir is looking for singers. Everybody is welcome, including the young and not-so-young, experienced singers and those new...
Gatherings on the green with First Congregational
ROCHESTER – The First Congregational Church of Rochester, 11 Constitution Way in Rochester, invites the Tri-Town community to outdoor worship gatherings on the Church Green. These gatherings will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be served after the...
Class is back in session at Wareham Public Schools
With fresh new haircuts and sparkly backpacks zipped up tight, students started the first day of class at Wareham Public Schools early Monday morning. At Wareham Elementary School, children trundled off buses and into class, marking the beginning of the first school year at the new elementary school building since its construction. Students began their first classes in the new building in January during their second semester of the last school year.
Raising Thrivers: Parenting Tips & Tools (AuthorsLive Event)
Join us for a thought-provoking webinar with bestselling author and expert in child development, Dr. Michele Borba, as she discusses her research and bestselling book, Thrivers: Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine. Register to participate in the live event on September 8th at 2 PM, or view the recording at the same link: Raising Thrivers.
Where to cast your in-person primary ballots
Voters in the Tri-town will cast their votes on or before Sept. 6 for candidates in the Massachusetts state primary election. For those who have not completed applications for early voting, in-person voting for the primary election takes place on Sept. 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Mattapoisett,...
Learn what plants you can eat at Mattapoisett Library talk
MATTAPOISETT – Join the Mattapoisett Library on Tuesday, Sept. 6th at 6 p.m. for a two-hour program with Russ Cohen, expert forager and author, to explore edible wild plants and mushrooms found in the South Coast area. The South Coast is home to over 80 species of edible wild...
Scott “Skot” G. Paré, 68
On July 24th, 2022 Scott (68), lost a short but extremely difficult multifaceted medical battle. Most recently an active resident of Windham, NH. He is survived by his two daughters Elizabeth Clark and Kathleen Paré, his wife Judith (Agnes) Paré, his two step-daughters Christine Medeiros and Lisa Stokes, as well as his grandchildren Justin, Theo, Ian, Tiana, Troy, Greyson, Samina, and Walker.
Kittansett Club hosts 67th Senior Amateur Championship
MARION — Golfer Glenn Hogle offered some personal wisdom about the sport of golf:. “Golf is like a bad relationship — every once in a while, it works,” he said as he arrived to putt on the third green during the 67th Annual U.S. Senior Amateur Championship, hosted by the Kittansett Golf Club in Marion.
Firefighters respond to flaming car crashed off Rt. 495
Wareham firefighters put out a car fire Wednesday morning after a vehicle reported crashed into a wooded area on Route 495 at Route 58, officials say. Several fire crews responded to a reported car crash a little before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Wareham Fire Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon. The firefighters found one car engulfed in flames, the post said.
