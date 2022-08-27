Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
MATC Times
1847 North Prospect Avenue
Updated East Side 2BR! Pets Allowed! - This spacious east side apartment is perfect for anyone looking to be near everything the city has to offer! Be within a close proximity to UWM, North Ave, Brady Street, Lake Michigan, and plenty more. Take a 3D tour here:. Additional information:. -Brand...
MATC Times
1020 E. Lyon St.
Large East Side 1 Bedroom with Heat Included! - Large one-bedroom apartment available in an awesome East Side location!. Classic, extremely spacious apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors, original built-in kitchen cabinets, and large windows. Extra large closets!. Awesome East Side location, just blocks from Brady Street, Farwell Avenue, Pick 'n Save,...
MATC Times
2534 N Prospect Ave
9/1 or 10/1 - $1695 – Huge 3 BR, 1 BA with heat, UWM -2534 N Prospect - Available 9/1 or 10/1. 9 or 12 month lease option. Spacious and sunny 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located on the Upper East Side. One block North of Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, close to Oakland Avenue, and a short walk to the Lakefront. Large bedrooms, hardwood floors, back porch, and extra storage space. $1695/month, security deposit required, heat included.
MATC Times
221 E Oregon Street
- Welcome to Oregon Apartments, the newest addition to our much-loved South Water Works complex. This collection of distinct buildings is known for their contemporary feel with historic charm, and make the most of this trendy, prestigious location. When you live here, you’ll experience a range of beautiful amenities. Think...
MATC Times
Riverview Apartments
Live in a quiet Riverwest neighborhood nestled among nature along the Milwaukee River. Riverview Apartments is family owned and professionally managed by the reputable Northland Management, LLC. Many happy residents call Riverview home for the long term. Give us a call today to learn about our current availability and schedule a tour with one of our friendly staff.
MATC Times
3220 N. Bartlett Ave.
2 bedroom - Renovated Townhouse with living room, eat-in kitchen and small patio on first level, and two large bedrooms with great closet space on second level. Private basement with washer and dryer included. One off-street parking spot included. Conveniently located near downtown, UWM, MSOE and Marquette, shopping, restaurants and night life.
MATC Times
227 N Water Street
Spacious 1-Bedroom Condo-Style Unit in Heart of Third Ward - Enjoy the expansive views in this 1-bedroom, 1-bath, east-facing unit featuring an open floor plan with wood beamed ceilings, cream city brick and bamboo flooring. This unit beams with natural sunlight. All stainless appliances, granite and in-unit laundry. Property is located on the Riverwalk -- enjoy entertainment, dining, shopping and festivals.
MATC Times
920 N. Hawley Road
Free Heat & Water, Updated Building, Parking and storage locker Included. Underground parking available. - Our neatly landscaped and comfortable community includes heat, water, and sewer included in the price of rent, as well as a location right on the bus line and bike trail. We offer a lounge with a fireplace, a fully equipped communal kitchen, and laundry on-site. If you’re looking for extra storage, heated parking, and high security – you’ll find them here.
MATC Times
1327 E Colorado St
9/1 - $1395 – 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Bayview With Stainless Appliances & Dishwasher. - Available 9/1 or 10/1. This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the Bayview neighborhood. Close to Outpost Natural Foods and around the corner from Kinnickinnic Avenue with plenty of restaurants, great bars and exciting nightlife! Remodeled kitchens with stainless steel appliances, renovated bathrooms and re-finished hardwood floors. $1395/month, security deposit required, utilities not included.
communityjournal.net
A New Youth Prison Site
The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
milwaukeemag.com
Did You Know Milwaukee’s First Zoo Was in Washington Park?
First came the deer. In 1891, when the city of Milwaukee bought 125 rolling acres on the West Side for a new park, two wealthy citizens donated a small herd of deer to put on display there. Washington Park’s earliest attraction was a 1-acre paddock for the animals, which inspired dreams of a genuine “zoological garden.”
Plane-spotting near Mitchell Airport, Milwaukee's underrated activity
There are several places near Mitchell Airport to go plane spotting and see planes fly just a few hundred feet above your head.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Could elevating Root River make Racine and Kenosha as beloved as Minnesota’s Twin Cities? | Local News
RACINE — The Root River Council sponsored a free concert at Island Park on Saturday. Sweet Sheiks, a band that plays bluegrass and jazz and blues entertained the crowd, and Jake Haman, owner of Culver’s, 4542 Douglas Ave., donated free custard to give out and make sundaes as attendees enjoyed the free music and atmosphere at Island Park.
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
10 new speed humps built in Milwaukee to curb reckless driving
At least 10 new speed humps were built Wednesday as part of Milwaukee's "Vision Zero" project to end reckless driving.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; resident trapped on balcony
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a house fire. A male stated his house was on fire and he couldn’t get out and was waiting on his second floor balcony. Upon arrival, two...
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin catalytic converter thefts, Milwaukee residents arrested
Three men from Milwaukee are accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a New Berlin man's Prius. Fortunately, he had researched how to deter thieves, and when they saw what the underside of his vehicle looked like, they took off running.
CBS 58
Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
