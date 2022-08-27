ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MATC Times

1847 North Prospect Avenue

Updated East Side 2BR! Pets Allowed! - This spacious east side apartment is perfect for anyone looking to be near everything the city has to offer! Be within a close proximity to UWM, North Ave, Brady Street, Lake Michigan, and plenty more. Take a 3D tour here:. Additional information:. -Brand...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1020 E. Lyon St.

Large East Side 1 Bedroom with Heat Included! - Large one-bedroom apartment available in an awesome East Side location!. Classic, extremely spacious apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors, original built-in kitchen cabinets, and large windows. Extra large closets!. Awesome East Side location, just blocks from Brady Street, Farwell Avenue, Pick 'n Save,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2534 N Prospect Ave

9/1 or 10/1 - $1695 – Huge 3 BR, 1 BA with heat, UWM -2534 N Prospect - Available 9/1 or 10/1. 9 or 12 month lease option. Spacious and sunny 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located on the Upper East Side. One block North of Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, close to Oakland Avenue, and a short walk to the Lakefront. Large bedrooms, hardwood floors, back porch, and extra storage space. $1695/month, security deposit required, heat included.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

221 E Oregon Street

- Welcome to Oregon Apartments, the newest addition to our much-loved South Water Works complex. This collection of distinct buildings is known for their contemporary feel with historic charm, and make the most of this trendy, prestigious location. When you live here, you’ll experience a range of beautiful amenities. Think...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

Riverview Apartments

Live in a quiet Riverwest neighborhood nestled among nature along the Milwaukee River. Riverview Apartments is family owned and professionally managed by the reputable Northland Management, LLC. Many happy residents call Riverview home for the long term. Give us a call today to learn about our current availability and schedule a tour with one of our friendly staff.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3220 N. Bartlett Ave.

2 bedroom - Renovated Townhouse with living room, eat-in kitchen and small patio on first level, and two large bedrooms with great closet space on second level. Private basement with washer and dryer included. One off-street parking spot included. Conveniently located near downtown, UWM, MSOE and Marquette, shopping, restaurants and night life.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

227 N Water Street

Spacious 1-Bedroom Condo-Style Unit in Heart of Third Ward - Enjoy the expansive views in this 1-bedroom, 1-bath, east-facing unit featuring an open floor plan with wood beamed ceilings, cream city brick and bamboo flooring. This unit beams with natural sunlight. All stainless appliances, granite and in-unit laundry. Property is located on the Riverwalk -- enjoy entertainment, dining, shopping and festivals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

920 N. Hawley Road

Free Heat & Water, Updated Building, Parking and storage locker Included. Underground parking available. - Our neatly landscaped and comfortable community includes heat, water, and sewer included in the price of rent, as well as a location right on the bus line and bike trail. We offer a lounge with a fireplace, a fully equipped communal kitchen, and laundry on-site. If you’re looking for extra storage, heated parking, and high security – you’ll find them here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
MATC Times

1327 E Colorado St

9/1 - $1395 – 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Bayview With Stainless Appliances & Dishwasher. - Available 9/1 or 10/1. This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the Bayview neighborhood. Close to Outpost Natural Foods and around the corner from Kinnickinnic Avenue with plenty of restaurants, great bars and exciting nightlife! Remodeled kitchens with stainless steel appliances, renovated bathrooms and re-finished hardwood floors. $1395/month, security deposit required, utilities not included.
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

A New Youth Prison Site

The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Did You Know Milwaukee's First Zoo Was in Washington Park?

First came the deer. In 1891, when the city of Milwaukee bought 125 rolling acres on the West Side for a new park, two wealthy citizens donated a small herd of deer to put on display there. Washington Park’s earliest attraction was a 1-acre paddock for the animals, which inspired dreams of a genuine “zoological garden.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
DEERFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine house fire; resident trapped on balcony

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a house fire. A male stated his house was on fire and he couldn’t get out and was waiting on his second floor balcony. Upon arrival, two...
RACINE, WI

