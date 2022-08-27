Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen
MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
Milwaukee Christkindlmarket will not return to Deer District this winter
German American Events announced it will not host a Milwaukee Christkindlmarket this winter in Deer District for the second consecutive year.
Construction to begin on Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee
The first heavy construction work for the Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee will begin in a few weeks, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
milwaukeemag.com
Did You Know Milwaukee’s First Zoo Was in Washington Park?
First came the deer. In 1891, when the city of Milwaukee bought 125 rolling acres on the West Side for a new park, two wealthy citizens donated a small herd of deer to put on display there. Washington Park’s earliest attraction was a 1-acre paddock for the animals, which inspired dreams of a genuine “zoological garden.”
wuwm.com
Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye
With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
MATC Times
1327 E Colorado St
9/1 - $1395 – 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Bayview With Stainless Appliances & Dishwasher. - Available 9/1 or 10/1. This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the Bayview neighborhood. Close to Outpost Natural Foods and around the corner from Kinnickinnic Avenue with plenty of restaurants, great bars and exciting nightlife! Remodeled kitchens with stainless steel appliances, renovated bathrooms and re-finished hardwood floors. $1395/month, security deposit required, utilities not included.
Plane-spotting near Mitchell Airport, Milwaukee's underrated activity
There are several places near Mitchell Airport to go plane spotting and see planes fly just a few hundred feet above your head.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
10 new speed humps built in Milwaukee to curb reckless driving
At least 10 new speed humps were built Wednesday as part of Milwaukee's "Vision Zero" project to end reckless driving.
CBS 58
Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
WISN
Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight
MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
