Milwaukee, WI

MATC Times

3220 N. Bartlett Ave.

2 bedroom - Renovated Townhouse with living room, eat-in kitchen and small patio on first level, and two large bedrooms with great closet space on second level. Private basement with washer and dryer included. One off-street parking spot included. Conveniently located near downtown, UWM, MSOE and Marquette, shopping, restaurants and night life.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

227 N Water Street

Spacious 1-Bedroom Condo-Style Unit in Heart of Third Ward - Enjoy the expansive views in this 1-bedroom, 1-bath, east-facing unit featuring an open floor plan with wood beamed ceilings, cream city brick and bamboo flooring. This unit beams with natural sunlight. All stainless appliances, granite and in-unit laundry. Property is located on the Riverwalk -- enjoy entertainment, dining, shopping and festivals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2534 N Prospect Ave

9/1 or 10/1 - $1695 – Huge 3 BR, 1 BA with heat, UWM -2534 N Prospect - Available 9/1 or 10/1. 9 or 12 month lease option. Spacious and sunny 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located on the Upper East Side. One block North of Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, close to Oakland Avenue, and a short walk to the Lakefront. Large bedrooms, hardwood floors, back porch, and extra storage space. $1695/month, security deposit required, heat included.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1847 North Prospect Avenue

Updated East Side 2BR! Pets Allowed! - This spacious east side apartment is perfect for anyone looking to be near everything the city has to offer! Be within a close proximity to UWM, North Ave, Brady Street, Lake Michigan, and plenty more. Take a 3D tour here:. Additional information:. -Brand...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

920 N. Hawley Road

Free Heat & Water, Updated Building, Parking and storage locker Included. Underground parking available. - Our neatly landscaped and comfortable community includes heat, water, and sewer included in the price of rent, as well as a location right on the bus line and bike trail. We offer a lounge with a fireplace, a fully equipped communal kitchen, and laundry on-site. If you’re looking for extra storage, heated parking, and high security – you’ll find them here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

221 E Oregon Street

- Welcome to Oregon Apartments, the newest addition to our much-loved South Water Works complex. This collection of distinct buildings is known for their contemporary feel with historic charm, and make the most of this trendy, prestigious location. When you live here, you’ll experience a range of beautiful amenities. Think...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1020 E. Lyon St.

Large East Side 1 Bedroom with Heat Included! - Large one-bedroom apartment available in an awesome East Side location!. Classic, extremely spacious apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors, original built-in kitchen cabinets, and large windows. Extra large closets!. Awesome East Side location, just blocks from Brady Street, Farwell Avenue, Pick 'n Save,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

Riverview Apartments

Live in a quiet Riverwest neighborhood nestled among nature along the Milwaukee River. Riverview Apartments is family owned and professionally managed by the reputable Northland Management, LLC. Many happy residents call Riverview home for the long term. Give us a call today to learn about our current availability and schedule a tour with one of our friendly staff.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1327 E Colorado St

9/1 - $1395 – 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Bayview With Stainless Appliances & Dishwasher. - Available 9/1 or 10/1. This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the Bayview neighborhood. Close to Outpost Natural Foods and around the corner from Kinnickinnic Avenue with plenty of restaurants, great bars and exciting nightlife! Remodeled kitchens with stainless steel appliances, renovated bathrooms and re-finished hardwood floors. $1395/month, security deposit required, utilities not included.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

6122 W Florist Ave

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex! Available soon! On-site laundry!. Pets welcome with additional fee. Please take a look at our other available properties on our website: snshn.co. If you have any questions or concerns please call or e-mail: Jordan@snshn.co ; (262)735-5989 ext. 3. *images...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man killed in parking space dispute

MILWAUKEE — "He lost his life over a parking space." Michelle Walker grapples with the knowledge that someone shot and killed her brother, Joseph Jones in the alley behind his northwest side Milwaukee apartment, near 76th and Vienna streets, over a parking space. "My brother lost his life over...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine police investigate 3 overnight downtown shootings

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings overnight. Three people were shot during a fight outside a bar near 3rd and Main at about 2:30 this morning. Everyone is expected to be ok. Moments later officers heard gunshots near 9th and Wisconsin...
RACINE, WI

