3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
MATC Times
3220 N. Bartlett Ave.
2 bedroom - Renovated Townhouse with living room, eat-in kitchen and small patio on first level, and two large bedrooms with great closet space on second level. Private basement with washer and dryer included. One off-street parking spot included. Conveniently located near downtown, UWM, MSOE and Marquette, shopping, restaurants and night life.
MATC Times
1020 E. Lyon St.
Large East Side 1 Bedroom with Heat Included! - Large one-bedroom apartment available in an awesome East Side location!. Classic, extremely spacious apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors, original built-in kitchen cabinets, and large windows. Extra large closets!. Awesome East Side location, just blocks from Brady Street, Farwell Avenue, Pick 'n Save,...
MATC Times
227 N Water Street
Spacious 1-Bedroom Condo-Style Unit in Heart of Third Ward - Enjoy the expansive views in this 1-bedroom, 1-bath, east-facing unit featuring an open floor plan with wood beamed ceilings, cream city brick and bamboo flooring. This unit beams with natural sunlight. All stainless appliances, granite and in-unit laundry. Property is located on the Riverwalk -- enjoy entertainment, dining, shopping and festivals.
MATC Times
221 E Oregon Street
- Welcome to Oregon Apartments, the newest addition to our much-loved South Water Works complex. This collection of distinct buildings is known for their contemporary feel with historic charm, and make the most of this trendy, prestigious location. When you live here, you’ll experience a range of beautiful amenities. Think...
MATC Times
920 N. Hawley Road
Free Heat & Water, Updated Building, Parking and storage locker Included. Underground parking available. - Our neatly landscaped and comfortable community includes heat, water, and sewer included in the price of rent, as well as a location right on the bus line and bike trail. We offer a lounge with a fireplace, a fully equipped communal kitchen, and laundry on-site. If you’re looking for extra storage, heated parking, and high security – you’ll find them here.
MATC Times
2534 N Prospect Ave
9/1 or 10/1 - $1695 – Huge 3 BR, 1 BA with heat, UWM -2534 N Prospect - Available 9/1 or 10/1. 9 or 12 month lease option. Spacious and sunny 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located on the Upper East Side. One block North of Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, close to Oakland Avenue, and a short walk to the Lakefront. Large bedrooms, hardwood floors, back porch, and extra storage space. $1695/month, security deposit required, heat included.
MATC Times
1847 North Prospect Avenue
Updated East Side 2BR! Pets Allowed! - This spacious east side apartment is perfect for anyone looking to be near everything the city has to offer! Be within a close proximity to UWM, North Ave, Brady Street, Lake Michigan, and plenty more. Take a 3D tour here:. Additional information:. -Brand...
MATC Times
Riverview Apartments
Live in a quiet Riverwest neighborhood nestled among nature along the Milwaukee River. Riverview Apartments is family owned and professionally managed by the reputable Northland Management, LLC. Many happy residents call Riverview home for the long term. Give us a call today to learn about our current availability and schedule a tour with one of our friendly staff.
MATC Times
1327 E Colorado St
9/1 - $1395 – 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Bayview With Stainless Appliances & Dishwasher. - Available 9/1 or 10/1. This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the Bayview neighborhood. Close to Outpost Natural Foods and around the corner from Kinnickinnic Avenue with plenty of restaurants, great bars and exciting nightlife! Remodeled kitchens with stainless steel appliances, renovated bathrooms and re-finished hardwood floors. $1395/month, security deposit required, utilities not included.
WISN
Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen
MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
Koz's Mini Bowl in Milwaukee listed for sale
The listing website @properties states the property is for sale and asks for $499,000 for the 3,540 square feet of land located at 2076 S. 7th St.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye
With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
MATC Times
433, 435 Southtowne Dr.
The Reserve on Southtowne - J105 - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! The Reserve on Southtowne welcomes you! This tranquil community, surrounded by trees, parks, and walking trails gives you quiet residential feel while being 15 minutes away from the inner city! Located conveniently in South Milwaukee, this community is close to Oak Creek Parkway Playground, Grant Park, College Ave, and the airport! This community features pools, and plenty of green space for pets! Units are very spacious and are updated with new paint, countertops and tiled backsplash, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and modern fixtures! Amenities galore! Pictures not exact but similar. Call (920) 413-1471 to inquire about this amazing community and additional services we offer!
Construction to begin on Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee
The first heavy construction work for the Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee will begin in a few weeks, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; resident trapped on balcony
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a house fire. A male stated his house was on fire and he couldn’t get out and was waiting on his second floor balcony. Upon arrival, two...
MATC Times
6122 W Florist Ave
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex! Available soon! On-site laundry!. Pets welcome with additional fee. Please take a look at our other available properties on our website: snshn.co. If you have any questions or concerns please call or e-mail: Jordan@snshn.co ; (262)735-5989 ext. 3. *images...
Plane-spotting near Mitchell Airport, Milwaukee's underrated activity
There are several places near Mitchell Airport to go plane spotting and see planes fly just a few hundred feet above your head.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
10 new speed humps built in Milwaukee to curb reckless driving
At least 10 new speed humps were built Wednesday as part of Milwaukee's "Vision Zero" project to end reckless driving.
WISN
Polonez Restaurant to close in September
SAINT FRANCIS, Wis. — Polonez Restaurant in St. Francis is closing Sept. 25. The Polish restaurant first opened in Milwaukee, near the St. Josaphat Basilica, in 1983. It then moved to its current location on Packard Avenue in St. Francis. According to a Facebook post, starting Sept. 1, the restaurant...
