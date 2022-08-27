The Reserve on Southtowne - J105 - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! The Reserve on Southtowne welcomes you! This tranquil community, surrounded by trees, parks, and walking trails gives you quiet residential feel while being 15 minutes away from the inner city! Located conveniently in South Milwaukee, this community is close to Oak Creek Parkway Playground, Grant Park, College Ave, and the airport! This community features pools, and plenty of green space for pets! Units are very spacious and are updated with new paint, countertops and tiled backsplash, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and modern fixtures! Amenities galore! Pictures not exact but similar. Call (920) 413-1471 to inquire about this amazing community and additional services we offer!

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO