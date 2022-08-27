Read full article on original website
Oregon’s Sewell, Utah’s Barton carry on family legacies
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is the last of the talented Sewell brothers still in college and he’s got high hopes for this season with the 11th-ranked Ducks, who play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta. Likewise, Lander Barton is following in a long line of Utes as No....
Family Says Injured Little Leaguer Expecting To Return Home
(Williamsport, PA) — The family of Easton Oliverson is expecting the injured Little Leaguer to return home to Utah from Pennsylvania this week after having skull surgery Friday. Oliverson was shown in an Instagram post eating his favorite food, nachos, after the surgery on Sunday. He was hurt August 15 when he fell from the upper bed of a bunk bed in the Little League World Series dormitory. Family members say he is “in quite a bit of pain,” but is recovering.
Sundance Film Festival To Return To In-Person Format In 2023
(Park City, UT) — The Sundance Film Festival is set to return to an in-person format next year. It had been operating virtually for two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. It takes place next year from January 19th to the 29th and will maintain a hybrid presence, allowing fans to still participate virtually. The only difference being that fans attending virtually will have to wait until later in the festival to watch the new movies shown.
