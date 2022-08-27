ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Mustangs Get Past Raptors Wednesday

OGDEN, Utah-Crews Taylor homered and the Billings Mustangs edged Ogden 4-3 Wednesday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Pablo Arevalo earned the win on the mound for the Mustangs, posting eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. Jesus Valdez homered in the loss for the Raptors. Billings improved to...
OGDEN, UT
Oregon’s Sewell, Utah’s Barton carry on family legacies

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is the last of the talented Sewell brothers still in college and he’s got high hopes for this season with the 11th-ranked Ducks, who play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta. Likewise, Lander Barton is following in a long line of Utes as No....
EUGENE, OR
Sundance Film Festival To Return To In-Person Format In 2023

(Park City, UT) — The Sundance Film Festival is set to return to an in-person format next year. It had been operating virtually for two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. It takes place next year from January 19th to the 29th and will maintain a hybrid presence, allowing fans to still participate virtually. The only difference being that fans attending virtually will have to wait until later in the festival to watch the new movies shown.
PARK CITY, UT

