La Feria, TX

KRGV

Student enrollment drops at Brownsville ISD

The Valley is growing, but student enrollment at some of the largest school districts is shrinking. That is not the case in Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Student enrollment at Edinburg ISD is up by 6,600. The school district credits several things, including its pre-k and athletic programs, for the boost in enrollment.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Edinburg CISD accommodating boost in enrollment with portable buildings

Enrollment at Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District has increased, with the district welcoming about 3,000 new students this year. The school board voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of portable buildings to accommodate those extra students and teachers. "Each portable is two classrooms, two classrooms for a ratio of 25...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Vanguard Academy in Pharr implements new safety measures

Vanguard Academy in Pharr has implemented new safety measures for the 2022-2023 school year. The district first announced the new safety protocols in June, which included clear backpacks, armed guards, police officers on campus, 24-7 surveillance, a system that checks the backgrounds of adults, and locks on all doors. The...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Bomb threat forces Mission CISD to evacuate school

MISSION, Texas – (ValleyCentral) – A threat of a bomb on campus forced the evacuation of Escobar-Rios Elementary in Mission this morning. According to a news release, Mission CISD said an anonymous caller claimed there was a bomb on school grounds. The call was received at 11:16 a.m. and the students and staff were evacuated […]
MISSION, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
La Feria, TX
Local
Texas Education
KRGV

Students evacuated due to bomb threat at elementary school, Mission CISD says

Students at Escobar-Rios Elementary School were evacuated due to a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to the Mission Consolidated Independent School District. School officials say students are safe and no students were injured. The district says at 11:16 a.m., it received an anonymous call from a person who claimed there...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo and RGV Food Bank to distribute free produce

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Alamo and the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank are collaborating to distribute free produce to families in need. Distributions are open to anyone living in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties. To receive free produce, individuals must provide photo identification and proof of address. A water or utility bill […]
ALAMO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Emergency care clinic coming to Palmview

PALMVIEW, Texas – A 15,000 square-foot standalone emergency clinic will be the anchor tenant for the City of Palmview’s Main Street project. The development was discussed at a recent Commercialization and Investment Tour hosted by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. “We’re in the final stages, the final stages...
PALMVIEW, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

McAllen to Host IFEA World Convention

The City of McAllen will host the International Festival & Events Association 65th annual conference from Sept. 19-21. The McAllen Convention Center will be the host site for attendees from not only Texas, but also 29 U.S. states and 10 countries from around the world. This is the first time since 2011 that the convention has been hosted in Texas.
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Mendez: Brownsville Is Providing the Infrastructure for Bridging the Digital Divide

They call it the “digital divide” – the gap between those who have access to reliable, high-speed Internet and devices that connect to the Internet, and those who do not. There are many contributing factors to this “digital divide” including such things as affordability, adoption, access, and the proficiency of the users. However, at the core of this divide is Internet infrastructure.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday

The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket. Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant. To qualify, you must...
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Athlete of the Week: Weslaco’s Jeremy Perez

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco senior football player Jeremy Perez always wanted to be a running back. “It’s fun,” said the running back. “How can you not like running behind your blocks and getting hard yards?”. Perez is getting a chance this year to showcase his...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley police departments looking for new officers

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Pharr police department is encouraging citizens to apply for their police department. The PD is currently recruiting new officers and is taking applications until Wednesday.  They are just one of several valley departments looking to increase their staff. Rio grande city is another city also looking for officers. Jhonny […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD mourns the loss of K-9 officer

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. The department says “Officer Duke” served for more than nine years with his handler Officer Santivanez from Jan. 16, 2012 until Duke was retired on Feb. 1, 2021. The department posted that Duke recently died at […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Bomb Threat Disrupts Classes At Mission Elementary School

A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a Mission elementary school late this morning. A statement from the Mission CISD says at around 11:15, someone called and claimed there was a bomb on the grounds of Escobar-Rios Elementary. Students were moved out and several law enforcement agencies moved in. The...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Parents concerned about busy intersection near school in Pharr

Parents are concerned about a busy intersection near a school in Pharr. Parents say car accidents happen often at the intersection of Fir Street and Minnesota Road, which is near the IDEA Owassa campus. "The stop sign is way back there," said parent Irma Trevino. "There's a whole line of...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley to receive $2.5 billion for highway improvements

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation district office in Pharr will receive $2.5 billion from the Texas Transportation Commission for highways projects for the next 10 years. The funding is a part of the United Transportation Program’s 10-year plan addressing highway projects, public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail and freight and international trade. […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Four COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19 related deaths have been reported along with 848 new positive cases in Hidalgo County. According to a press release from Hidalgo County, one out of the four women was not vaccinated. The youngest was in her 40s, one woman was in her 60s and two women were older than […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

