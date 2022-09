LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- TAIT, the global creative engineering group for live experience environments, has confirmed the appointment of Mark Dakin as Managing Director of TAIT Neasden & Haverhill in the United Kingdom. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005855/en/ Mark Dakin, Managing Director, TAIT Neasden & Haverhill (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO