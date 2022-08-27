For Americans of my generation, haunted from earliest childhood by the specter of nuclear Armageddon, Mikhail Gorbachev represented for the first time in our lives, a respite from fear. He was the first leader of our Cold War adversary who projected humanity rather than menace, the first who allowed us to think perhaps the catastrophe of a Third World War might not be inevitable.Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday in Moscow at the age of 91, is remembered by the world as the last leader of the Soviet Union, the man who sought its reform but who, in the end, was...

