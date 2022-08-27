ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

An unnamed Syrian official is a key witness in proving war crimes of the regime

A former Syrian official known as the Grave Digger has become an important witness against the regime - but bears the trauma of what he's seen and described in court. What makes it possible to prosecute war crimes? A lot rides on the answer in 2022. Russian forces stand accused of human rights violations across Ukraine. U.S., Ukrainian and other European investigators are gathering evidence. And as they do, they are using techniques developed during an older war. Syria's civil war is 11 years old, and investigators believe they have made progress in gathering evidence and witnesses against the government of Bashar al-Assad. This next story shows us how, because we will hear from a Syrian witness known only as the Grave Digger. He spoke with NPR's Deborah Amos. Deborah, good morning.
NPR

Ukraine begins offensive in south to take back territory from Russia

The Ukrainian military says it is beginning attacks in the southern part of the country to take back territory captured by the Russians. Ukrainian officials have talked about a major counteroffensive for months, but the military has failed to recapture much territory. For more on what's happening on the ground...
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
NPR

Kabul, one year later; Reclaiming the American dream

One year has passed since the U.S. and allied forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Today, Kabul is still falling for many Afghans and a new podcast, "Kabul Falling," focuses on their story. Nelufar Hedayat, the podcast's host, joins us. And, is there still hope for the American dream? We hear from...
NPR

Ukrainian attacks suggest offensive may be underway in the south

Ukraine has been talking for weeks about a possible counteroffensive against Russian forces in and around the southern city of Kherson. Without the Ukrainian government saying so explicitly, a new round of Ukrainian military attacks on Monday suggested such a push may now be underway. "Anyone want to know what...
NPR

The International Atomic Energy Agency is on a risky mission in Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency is on a risky mission. A team of experts reportedly arrived in Ukraine and could begin to inspect Europe's largest nuclear plant later this week. Repeated shelling around the Zaporizhzhia plant raises the threat of a nuclear disaster for southern Ukraine and beyond. So what can the inspectors do in the middle of a war zone? Joining us now by Skype is Olli Heinonen. He is a former deputy director of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He's now a fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington. Good morning.
NPR

International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

An international mission to understand what exactly is happening at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is reportedly getting underway. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency tweeted out a photo of the team that's heading to southern Ukraine, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. This comes amid renewed shelling at the facility and mounting fears over a potential nuclear accident. NPR's Elissa Nadworny reports from Dnipro, Ukraine.
NPR

After Mar-a-Lago, officials are analyzing the potential damage to national security

Some news about documents recovered from former President Trump calls for explanation. You will recall the FBI searched Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. And according to a property receipt, numerous documents that the FBI found were marked classified or top secret. A redacted affidavit released on Friday asserts that some of those documents compromise some of the most sensitive U.S. intelligence information. Former acting CIA director Michael Morell talked about two types of secrets the Justice Department identified. He spoke with CBS.
NPR

Ukraine wants the EU to ban Russian tourists

Ukraine is asking the European Union to stop allowing Russian citizens to travel there as tourists. As Teri Schultz reports, European governments on the border with Russia are on board and asking the rest of the EU to join the effort. TERI SCHULTZ, BYLINE: Why should Russian citizens get to...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin expresses ‘deepest condolences’ after death of Mikhail Gorbachev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his deepest condolences at the news of the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency. The statement came within an hour of the announcement that Mr Gorbachev had died, aged 91.The two Russian leaders clashed ideoligically, with one report claiming earlier this year that Mr Gorbachev believed his life’s work has been undone by Mr Putin.Mr Putin, who has led Russia in some capacity for more than two decades, was serving as a KGB officer in what was then East Germany for much of Mr...
