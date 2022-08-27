Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NPR
How U.S. allies view the country a year after its withdraw from Afghanistan
It has been a year since the U.S. withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. Some of the United States' strongest allies were vocal in their criticism, but how do they view the U.S. today?. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. One year ago tomorrow, on August 30, 2021, the final U.S. troops left Afghanistan....
NPR
An unnamed Syrian official is a key witness in proving war crimes of the regime
A former Syrian official known as the Grave Digger has become an important witness against the regime - but bears the trauma of what he's seen and described in court. What makes it possible to prosecute war crimes? A lot rides on the answer in 2022. Russian forces stand accused of human rights violations across Ukraine. U.S., Ukrainian and other European investigators are gathering evidence. And as they do, they are using techniques developed during an older war. Syria's civil war is 11 years old, and investigators believe they have made progress in gathering evidence and witnesses against the government of Bashar al-Assad. This next story shows us how, because we will hear from a Syrian witness known only as the Grave Digger. He spoke with NPR's Deborah Amos. Deborah, good morning.
NPR
Ukraine begins offensive in south to take back territory from Russia
The Ukrainian military says it is beginning attacks in the southern part of the country to take back territory captured by the Russians. Ukrainian officials have talked about a major counteroffensive for months, but the military has failed to recapture much territory. For more on what's happening on the ground...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Kabul, one year later; Reclaiming the American dream
One year has passed since the U.S. and allied forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Today, Kabul is still falling for many Afghans and a new podcast, "Kabul Falling," focuses on their story. Nelufar Hedayat, the podcast's host, joins us. And, is there still hope for the American dream? We hear from...
NPR
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
In the rematch between incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia, Abrams is trailing in the polls. But because Georgia's 2019 abortion law, which bans most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, just took effect, Abrams has renewed energy around her campaign. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Riley Bunch has more.
NPR
Ukrainian attacks suggest offensive may be underway in the south
Ukraine has been talking for weeks about a possible counteroffensive against Russian forces in and around the southern city of Kherson. Without the Ukrainian government saying so explicitly, a new round of Ukrainian military attacks on Monday suggested such a push may now be underway. "Anyone want to know what...
Mikhail Gorbachev — who survived a coup attempt as leader of the USSR — questioned the 'future fate' of the US after the January 6 Capitol riot
In an interview with a Russian news outlet, Mikhail Gorbachev viewed the Capitol riot as a dark omen for the future of the US. The former Soviet Union leader died on August 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
The International Atomic Energy Agency is on a risky mission in Ukraine
The International Atomic Energy Agency is on a risky mission. A team of experts reportedly arrived in Ukraine and could begin to inspect Europe's largest nuclear plant later this week. Repeated shelling around the Zaporizhzhia plant raises the threat of a nuclear disaster for southern Ukraine and beyond. So what can the inspectors do in the middle of a war zone? Joining us now by Skype is Olli Heinonen. He is a former deputy director of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He's now a fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington. Good morning.
NPR
More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they fear being attacked in their neighborhood
More than a quarter of American adults say they live in fear of being attacked in their own neighborhoods. That's according to a poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. NPR's Alana Wise reports. ALANA WISE, BYLINE: Americans of color...
NPR
International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
An international mission to understand what exactly is happening at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is reportedly getting underway. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency tweeted out a photo of the team that's heading to southern Ukraine, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. This comes amid renewed shelling at the facility and mounting fears over a potential nuclear accident. NPR's Elissa Nadworny reports from Dnipro, Ukraine.
NPR
Officials call the Pakistan floods that killed over 1,000 a climate nightmare
More than 1,000 people have died from widespread flooding in Pakistan. Officials are blaming climate change for the country's heaviest rains since the early 1960s. Monsoon rains are a normal part of life in South Asia, but the monsoon rains of recent days have not been normal at all. STEVE...
NPR
After Mar-a-Lago, officials are analyzing the potential damage to national security
Some news about documents recovered from former President Trump calls for explanation. You will recall the FBI searched Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. And according to a property receipt, numerous documents that the FBI found were marked classified or top secret. A redacted affidavit released on Friday asserts that some of those documents compromise some of the most sensitive U.S. intelligence information. Former acting CIA director Michael Morell talked about two types of secrets the Justice Department identified. He spoke with CBS.
NPR
Ukraine wants the EU to ban Russian tourists
Ukraine is asking the European Union to stop allowing Russian citizens to travel there as tourists. As Teri Schultz reports, European governments on the border with Russia are on board and asking the rest of the EU to join the effort. TERI SCHULTZ, BYLINE: Why should Russian citizens get to...
NPR
A drought in Canada is making it impossible to find mustard in France
For months, French shoppers have been complaining about a lack of mustard on the shelves. The shortages have largely been caused by a drought in Canada, the world's largest exporter of mustard seeds. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. For months, shoppers in France have been worrying about a severe mustard shortage. Emma...
Vladimir Putin expresses ‘deepest condolences’ after death of Mikhail Gorbachev
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his deepest condolences at the news of the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency. The statement came within an hour of the announcement that Mr Gorbachev had died, aged 91.The two Russian leaders clashed ideoligically, with one report claiming earlier this year that Mr Gorbachev believed his life’s work has been undone by Mr Putin.Mr Putin, who has led Russia in some capacity for more than two decades, was serving as a KGB officer in what was then East Germany for much of Mr...
Comments / 0