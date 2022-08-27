Read full article on original website
God of War: Ragnarok Is Adding Even More Attacks Through an Underused Button
God of War: Ragnorok is building on the last game's combat system, adding elemental attacks tied to the Triangle button, which went relatively underused in the 2018 entry. Speaking to Game Informer, Ragnarok's lead combat designer Mihir Sheth explained how the Triangle button has been reimplemented to do far more than just recall Kratos's Leviathan Axe.
Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition - 9S Character Trailer
Meet 9S and learn more about the character in this latest trailer for Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition. 9S has an attack function, but is an android that specializes in investigative purposes. Within the YoRHa infantry squad, he is the relatively more emotional and friendly type. Nier: Automata...
Erdtree Heal
The Erdtree Heal is obtained only after you have defeated Maliketh, the Black Blade in Crumbling Farum Azula. You'll now return to Leyndell, Ashen Capital. This time around, return to the Queen's Bedchamber before the Erdtree to find a new incantation to obtain.
Every Dragon in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon
HBO's House of the Dragon will depict dragons wielded as both protectors of various Targaryen factions but also as almighty weapons wielded in a war dubbed the Dance of the Dragons, a years-long campaign for succession among the various Targaryen claimants to the Iron Throne – a war that will prove tragic for all involved, human and dragon alike.
Black Flame Blade
The Black Flame Blade is obtained by getting the Godskin Prayerbook, found in Stormveil Castle wine cellar behind an Imp-sealed door, and giving it to any incantation teacher in the Lands Between - either Brother Corhyn or Miriel. It can then be purchased for 7,500 Runes.
Shattering Crystal
The Shattering Crystal is obtained inside the Academy of Raya Lucaria, a legacy dungeon in North Liurnia. It can be found on the upper floor of the Church of the Cuckoo near the entrance, but you'll need to cross the rooftops north of the Debate Parlor to reach the church rooftops and an open window.
Sword Expert Reacts To The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Watch a sword expert react to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. How realistic is the Battle of the Pelennor Fields? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at the most iconic battle of the War of the Ring, from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, and break down this massive battle between The Witch King and Gondor, Rohan's armies.
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay
Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
Rancorcall
The Rancorcall is obtained by tracking down and killing a Teardrop Scarab located in the depths of Stormveil Castle in West Limgrave. From the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace, head out the back door that was previously locked and start making your way down into the pit below by jumping between beams and ledges until you reach wooden platforms at the bottom.
One Piece Card Game Hands-On Preview
Yohohoho! The One Piece Card Game will make its official global debut this Winter, a few months after the Japanese release. In the meantime, events like Anime Expo and Gen Con are giving fans a little preview before the booster set and starter decks become available worldwide. In addition, the One Piece Card Game tutorial app is available right now for those that can’t wait. Aside from the amazing mix of One Piece art, this Bandai-produced card game has some familiar card mechanics that veteran TCG players may be familiar with.
Frozen Lightning Spear
Incantation that channels the power of the Dragonkin Soldiers. Creates a spear of ice lightning and stabs it into the ground from above. On impact, the spear will burst into trails of lightning advancing forwards. The Dragonkin were born in the Eternal City, where they knew no true sky, nor true lightning. Instead, ice lightning was their weapon.
Stars of Ruin
Stars of Ruin is obtained by interacting with Primeval Sorcerer Lusat, as part of Sorceress Sellen's Questline. He can be found in the hidden Sellia Hideaway dungeon at the northeastern border of Caelid and Dragonbarrow, but his prison can only be opened with a Sellian Sealbreaker given by Sellen herself.
Victoria 3 Hands-On: Aiming to Make Grand Strategy...Grander
We took a deep-dive hands-on into Victoria 3, the latest in Paradox's grand-strategy series in which you do your best to manage the complicated task of effectively ruling in the 19th century. Previewed by Jon Bolding.
Electrify Armament
One of the incantations of the capital's ancient dragon cult. Enchants armament held in the right hand with lightning-affinity attacks. Long ago, Godwyn the Golden defeated the ancient dragon Fortissax, and befriended his fallen foe — an event that gave rise to the ancient dragon cult in the capital.
The Last of Us Part 1 Performance Review
Naughty Dog has returned with a reimagining of arguably its greatest work to date. Not quite a ground-up remake but much more than a remaster, The Last of Us Part 1 on PlayStation 5 is an extremely effective meld of the old and the new. The story of Joel and...
MarineAngemon
On this page you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit MarineAngemon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
Jet Set Radio Spiritual Successor Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Delayed to Next Summer
Team Reptile has announced that it has delayed the release of its Jet Set Radio-inspired game, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, to next year. “About the release: We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with,” Team Reptile says in a statement on Twitter. “To create a fulfilling and unique game we are extending the development time of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk to summer 2023.”
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone - The Umbrella Academy: Cha-Cha Bundle Trailer
The Umbrella Academy: Cha-Cha Bundle is available now in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the bundle, featuring the Cha-Cha legendary operator skin, the bonesaw legendary weapon blueprint, and Costello's legendary weapon blueprint.
Aussie Deals: Cheapest Ways to Splash out on Splatoon 3, The Last of Us Part I and Dead Island 2!
August is almost done and now must end the winter of my discounts sent. That said, it's a seasonal time to spring early into some great bargains. If I didn't already own them, I'd totally score the under-loved Titanfall 2, BioShock: The Collection and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. Also, that Trine: Enchanted Edition provides some of the best three-player co-op ever devised. That's absolute fact. Not trine to fool you.
