Economy

InsuranceNewsNet

Provana Partners with Finexus Insurance Agency to Provide Property & Casualty Insurance Benefits to Customers

--News Direct-- Provana, provider of the industry’s first unified platform for compliance and performance management, today announced a partnership with. to provide clients with greater access to property and casualty insurance offerings, including potential discounts for users of Provana’s compliance solutions. Finexus Insurance Agency, LLC. is a leading...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Methods, systems, and apparatus for connecting insurance customers with independent insurance agents (USPTO 11412088): The Travelers Indemnity Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Collins, Dean M. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11412088 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many insurance companies utilize independent insurance agents (“agents”) to sell their products to consumers. The independent insurance agents are not employees of the insurance companies, but instead act as independent contractors. Unlike many industries that employ call centers to provide direct sales support or customer service, insurance companies have little or no control over the technology infrastructure of their agents. Insurance companies also lack access to the technology infrastructure the independent agents utilize, thereby preventing accurate tracking of agent performance. For example, insurance companies cannot track the number of calls an agent receives and compare that number to the agent’s sales volume. In contrast, a company using a call center can monitor, record, and evaluate calls handled by call center employees to evaluate their performance and to provide training. Call centers can also correlate the results of each call to a specific outcome, such as a sale of a product.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Antilles Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Antilles Insurance Company. (Antilles) (. San Juan. , PR). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Antilles’ balance sheet strength,...
ECONOMY
State
Virginia State
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Social journey (USPTO 11410248): Allstate Insurance Company

-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11410248, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “A driver on a journey from point A to point B is often traveling along the same route as other drivers. Drivers on the route, may desire information, for example, about the route ahead or about traffic or road conditions or tips that other drivers might know. However, there is currently no way for a driver to communicate with others on such a shared route, other than the inefficient waving through a vehicle window as they pass each other. Citizens band radio has been used for communications between drivers in a region, but the communications of citizens band radio are broadcast to anyone listening in the region, including those not on a shared route.
ILLINOIS STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Places Credit Ratings Under Review with Negative Implications for Rockingham Insurance Company and Its Affiliates

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of. Rockingham Insurance Company. and its pooled affiliates:. Rockingham Casualty Company. and. Rockingham Specialty, Inc. All companies are domiciled in. Harrisonburg, VA.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for System and method for a fast rental application (USPTO 11410225): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Bobsin, Angela Rachelle ( Scottsdale, AZ , US),. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Mutual Insurance#Affordable Housing#Housing Act#Insurance Underwriting#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Dot#Llc#The Cib Fund#Cra#Quali
InsuranceNewsNet

Three Benefits of Universal Life Insurance

IQuanti: If you've been looking for a life insurance policy that meets your needs and offers some flexibility, universal life insurance may be the answer. As a form of permanent life insurance, universal life insurance offers many benefits that you can take advantage of. If you'd like to know what these benefits are, this guide should give you everything you need to know before choosing a policy to apply for.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

The growing state of Florida’s Citizens Insurance

The number of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation policies has skyrocketed as bankrupt or exiting carriers force homeowners to seek refuge with the "insurer of last resort." As of. July 2022. , Citizen's policy count stood at 937, 835, which is double that of 2020. At the current growth rate of...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Reports Outline Managed Care Findings from National Center for Chronic Diseases Prevention and Health Promotion (Review of Publicly Available State Policies for Long-acting Reversible Contraception Device Reimbursement): Managed Care

-- Investigators publish new report on Managed Care. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Provider challenges to accessing long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) include level of reimbursement for LARC device acquisition and cost to stock. State-level LARC device reimbursement policies that cover a greater proportion of the cost of the LARC device and enable providers to purchase LARC upfront may improve contraceptive access.”
HEALTH SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

Vt. Gov. Scott: Federal Government Approves Expanded Coverage in Vermont's Essential Health Benefits Benchmark Plan

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Scott today announced that starting in 2024, individual and small group health plans will cover one set of prescription hearing aids every three years and annual exams. This week, the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. approved expanded coverage in. Vermont's. essential health...
VERMONT STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

SES Risk Solutions and Latchel Partner to Curb Rising Property Insurance Costs for SFR Property Managers and Landlords

New program leverages innovative technology, underwriting expertise, and buying power to deliver an exclusive property insurance solution. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the SFR industry continues to grapple with rising costs and compressed margins,. and Latchel have partnered to create a unique program offering designed to curb the cost of property insurance...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best to Participate in Panel Discussion on Reinsurance Utilization at NAMIC’s Annual Conference

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Director Richard Attanasio will participate in a panel discussion on reinsurance pricing and utilization decisions during the NAMIC 127th Annual Convention, which will be held in person in. Dallas, TX. , from Sept. 18-2l, 2022. Attanasio will participate in a panel session, titled, “Reinsurance Food Chain,”...
DALLAS, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Insurance Matters: Medicare Summit

Kern Valley Sun (Lake Isabella, CA) Each year in August, a group of insurance agents meets to discuss and learn about Medicare. Ten years ago, three insurance agents started this program for. San Diego. ,. Orange County. as well as the Inland Empire (. Riverside. and. San Bernardino. ). As...
HEALTH SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

