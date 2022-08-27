Read full article on original website
Related
Provana Partners with Finexus Insurance Agency to Provide Property & Casualty Insurance Benefits to Customers
--News Direct-- Provana, provider of the industry’s first unified platform for compliance and performance management, today announced a partnership with. to provide clients with greater access to property and casualty insurance offerings, including potential discounts for users of Provana’s compliance solutions. Finexus Insurance Agency, LLC. is a leading...
Patent Issued for Methods, systems, and apparatus for connecting insurance customers with independent insurance agents (USPTO 11412088): The Travelers Indemnity Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Collins, Dean M. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11412088 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many insurance companies utilize independent insurance agents (“agents”) to sell their products to consumers. The independent insurance agents are not employees of the insurance companies, but instead act as independent contractors. Unlike many industries that employ call centers to provide direct sales support or customer service, insurance companies have little or no control over the technology infrastructure of their agents. Insurance companies also lack access to the technology infrastructure the independent agents utilize, thereby preventing accurate tracking of agent performance. For example, insurance companies cannot track the number of calls an agent receives and compare that number to the agent’s sales volume. In contrast, a company using a call center can monitor, record, and evaluate calls handled by call center employees to evaluate their performance and to provide training. Call centers can also correlate the results of each call to a specific outcome, such as a sale of a product.
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Ohio-based Wilber-Price Insurance Group
LEHI, Utah , Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), one of the top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firms, has acquired. , a full-service independent insurance agency offering commercial and personal lines solutions, as well as specialty products, for home, auto, crop, life, business, and more in the southern.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Antilles Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Antilles Insurance Company. (Antilles) (. San Juan. , PR). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Antilles’ balance sheet strength,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patent Issued for Social journey (USPTO 11410248): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11410248, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “A driver on a journey from point A to point B is often traveling along the same route as other drivers. Drivers on the route, may desire information, for example, about the route ahead or about traffic or road conditions or tips that other drivers might know. However, there is currently no way for a driver to communicate with others on such a shared route, other than the inefficient waving through a vehicle window as they pass each other. Citizens band radio has been used for communications between drivers in a region, but the communications of citizens band radio are broadcast to anyone listening in the region, including those not on a shared route.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
AM Best Places Credit Ratings Under Review with Negative Implications for Rockingham Insurance Company and Its Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of. Rockingham Insurance Company. and its pooled affiliates:. Rockingham Casualty Company. and. Rockingham Specialty, Inc. All companies are domiciled in. Harrisonburg, VA.
Patent Issued for System and method for a fast rental application (USPTO 11410225): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Bobsin, Angela Rachelle ( Scottsdale, AZ , US),. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Benefits of Universal Life Insurance
IQuanti: If you've been looking for a life insurance policy that meets your needs and offers some flexibility, universal life insurance may be the answer. As a form of permanent life insurance, universal life insurance offers many benefits that you can take advantage of. If you'd like to know what these benefits are, this guide should give you everything you need to know before choosing a policy to apply for.
The growing state of Florida’s Citizens Insurance
The number of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation policies has skyrocketed as bankrupt or exiting carriers force homeowners to seek refuge with the "insurer of last resort." As of. July 2022. , Citizen's policy count stood at 937, 835, which is double that of 2020. At the current growth rate of...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National Western Life Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Ozark National...
NMI Holdings, Inc. Enters Into $154 Million Excess-of-Loss Reinsurance Agreement
EMERYVILLE, Calif. , Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (National MI), its wholly-owned insurance subsidiary, has entered into a new excess-of-loss (XOL) reinsurance agreement with a broad panel of highly rated reinsurers, subject to customary conditions. The XOL agreement has a treaty inception date of. July 1,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Breeze Disability Insurance Platform Now Available to Appalachian Underwriters Network
With the partnership, thousands of agents and brokers can offer online disability insurance via Breeze's turnkey platform. /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze, the insurtech simplifying how disability insurance is bought and sold, announced today a new partnership with leading insurance wholesaler. . (AUI). Health-licensed agents and brokers partnered with AUI can now...
Reports Outline Managed Care Findings from National Center for Chronic Diseases Prevention and Health Promotion (Review of Publicly Available State Policies for Long-acting Reversible Contraception Device Reimbursement): Managed Care
-- Investigators publish new report on Managed Care. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Provider challenges to accessing long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) include level of reimbursement for LARC device acquisition and cost to stock. State-level LARC device reimbursement policies that cover a greater proportion of the cost of the LARC device and enable providers to purchase LARC upfront may improve contraceptive access.”
Vt. Gov. Scott: Federal Government Approves Expanded Coverage in Vermont's Essential Health Benefits Benchmark Plan
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Scott today announced that starting in 2024, individual and small group health plans will cover one set of prescription hearing aids every three years and annual exams. This week, the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. approved expanded coverage in. Vermont's. essential health...
Mitchell Accelerates Total Loss Settlements for Auto Insurers and Policyholders
Company teams with LossExpress and Claim Toolkit to deliver the industry's first total loss valuation solution with integrated loan payoff capabilities and automated tax and fee calculations. SAN DIEGO. ,. Aug. 30, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty...
SES Risk Solutions and Latchel Partner to Curb Rising Property Insurance Costs for SFR Property Managers and Landlords
New program leverages innovative technology, underwriting expertise, and buying power to deliver an exclusive property insurance solution. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the SFR industry continues to grapple with rising costs and compressed margins,. and Latchel have partnered to create a unique program offering designed to curb the cost of property insurance...
AM Best to Participate in Panel Discussion on Reinsurance Utilization at NAMIC’s Annual Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Director Richard Attanasio will participate in a panel discussion on reinsurance pricing and utilization decisions during the NAMIC 127th Annual Convention, which will be held in person in. Dallas, TX. , from Sept. 18-2l, 2022. Attanasio will participate in a panel session, titled, “Reinsurance Food Chain,”...
Health Insurance Matters: Medicare Summit
Kern Valley Sun (Lake Isabella, CA) Each year in August, a group of insurance agents meets to discuss and learn about Medicare. Ten years ago, three insurance agents started this program for. San Diego. ,. Orange County. as well as the Inland Empire (. Riverside. and. San Bernardino. ). As...
CSU's "Dr. Fraud" helps come up with new insurance fraud price tag: $309 billion
Daily Record, The (Cañon City, CO) Insurance fraud costs the country $308.6 billion a year, a much higher amount than the. estimated in 1995, according to a new report from the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud that relied heavily on research by CSU Global. The coalition, when it formed in...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0