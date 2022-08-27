Read full article on original website
New Law: Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC/Mechanical Technicians will need to get state licensure as soon as possible
LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- A new law will require more tradesmen in the state of Mississippi to acquire licensure through the Mississippi Board of Contractors. House Bill 1163 (which can be found at https://legiscan.com/MS/text/HB1163/2022) was sponsored by Republican Representative John Lamar (District 8) as “an act to amend sections 19-5-9 and 21-19-25, Mississippi Code of 1972, to provide that, regardless of whether a county or municipality has adopted certain construction codes, a county or municipality, as the case may be, shall require permitting as a condition to construction, and that such permits shall contain on their face the contractor’s material purchase certificate number to the extent furnished by the Department of Revenue and the contractor’s license or certificate of responsibility number as required by law” among other related provisions.
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Many former college students across Mississippi will see relief on their student loans after President Joe Biden’s recent announcement. However, those Mississippi residents who did get part of their debt forgiven will still be taxed on it, according to a recent Bloomberg article. Biden’s student loan...
State of Mississippi to allocate storm shelter grants
VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Mississippi is set to dole out storm shelter grants due to the recent severe weather. Residents in 13 Mississippi counties such as Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Choctaw, Holmes, Lafayette, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Warren and Yazoo affected by severe weather who build their own storm shelters may recover […]
Mississippi business owner admits to role in dumping industrial waste into city sewer
A Mississippi business owner admitted Wednesday in federal court to dumping industrial waste into a city’s sewer system. The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty today for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch.
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
Why Mississippi’s 3.6% unemployment rate isn’t the full picture of what businesses are facing
PASCAGOULA — When Ingalls Shipbuilding announced plans this summer to hire more than 2,000 workers, they put perks up front: day-one benefits, 12 paid holidays, competitive pay. And don’t forget the on-site Chick-Fil-A. The company says it has invested nearly $1 billion in its local facility. “Attracting skilled workers is a top priority for Ingalls,” […]
Molina Healthcare Wins Iowa Medicaid Contract
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“Molina” or the “Company”) confirmed that the. (HHS) has announced its intent to award Molina’s. health plan a Medicaid managed care contract pursuant to the Request for Proposal issued by HHS on. February 17, 2022. . The new...
State of Mississippi responds to Jackson water crisis
The state of Mississippi is mobilizing to respond the the failure of Jackson's water treatment system. In an emergency briefing Monday night, Governor Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is setting up a command center Tuesday at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. This content is imported from...
Make sure you are ready to spot contractor fraud
Gainesville Sun, The (FL) Hurricane season has been quiet with only three tropical storms so far in 2022, but peak season activity is beginning. forecasts a total of 18 storms, including the three named storms that have already formed, before the season ends on. Nov. 30. . More storms mean...
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis weighs in on ESG standards, hurricane prep
Wakulla News, The (Crawfordville, FL) This week, during a meeting of the Florida Cabinet, I discussed the "Environmental, Social, and Governance" (ESG) standards and their effects on the insurance market. These ESG's are. un. -American, woke-standards that are an attempt to re-engineer society through billion dollar industries. Insurance markets are...
Sen. Wicker speaks on issues impacting Mississippi during Hub City visit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Natural disasters, severe weather and COVID-19 are only a few issues impacting people nationwide and right here in Mississippi. On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg welcomed Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) to Hattiesburg. “There is a solution to the flooding problem in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Wicker....
Voters in one county vote to opt in to Mississippi medical marijuana program
Voters in one Mississippi county voted to allow medical marijuana dispensaries and other facilities in a special election Tuesday. The election in Lincoln County only had one issue on the ballot — referencing the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act SB2095 — and only two options, “for” or “against” the “cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis in Lincoln County.”
Six people charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS -- RYAN P. MULLEN, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, DUANE A. DUFRENE, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, DILLON J. ARCENEAUX, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, LANCE M. VALLO, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, GRANT C. MENARD, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and ZEB O. SARTIN, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
U.S. Attorney: Florida resident charged in alleged MJ Capital financing Ponzi scheme
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Twenty-nine-year-old Pavel Ramon Ruiz Hernandez has been charged in South Florida federal court with conspiring to commit wire fraud through an investment Ponzi fraud scheme linked to MJ Capital Funding, LLC ("MJ Capital Funding"). According to the allegations in the information, MJ Capital Funding was...
High Definition Vehicle Insurance Brings Safety and Rewards-Driven Insurance Option to Florida Fleet Owners
(HDVI), a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider, today announced its expansion into. . Small to midsize trucking fleets in the state can now use HDVI's innovative telematics-based insurance solutions to receive safety coaching and lower insurance costs. Over 85% of. Florida. communities depend exclusively on trucks to move their goods,...
FEMA gives money to families for funeral expenses
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -An unexpected death can bring heartbreak to those left behind. And in the days following, it can also bring unexpected debt. It has happened to families who have lost loved ones to Covid19. But if you are eligible, FEMA can help. The federal agency is reimbursing families...
The growing state of Florida’s Citizens Insurance
The number of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation policies has skyrocketed as bankrupt or exiting carriers force homeowners to seek refuge with the "insurer of last resort." As of. July 2022. , Citizen's policy count stood at 937, 835, which is double that of 2020. At the current growth rate of...
WV faces disproportionately high flood risks
CHARLESTON — West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents' homes and possessions. Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across. West Virginia. had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation's flood insurance in force...
Who's at Fault?
Without a hit from a major hurricane, annual underwriting losses from property insurers in. in 2020 and in 2021. Five companies have failed as of late summer. Those still standing are shedding policies, avoiding new ones and raising rates. The average. Florida. home insurance premium will hit. $4,231. this year,...
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The potential to flood might have some homeowners taking a second look at their insurance policies, or thinking about signing up for one. Bottom line, you should. “I can tell you when the pearl river gets over its banks, all of south Jackson will go under,”...
