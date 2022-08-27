ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Sahan Journal

Entrepreneur Juan Mejia persevered as banks repeatedly turned him down for loans. Recent research says people of color disproportionately face challenges accessing credit.

For several years, Juan Mejia drove a dilapidated box truck from central Minnesota to Chicago every eight days to pick up inventory for his Mexican grocery store. Mejia’s father stuck his head out of the passenger window to make sure no cars were nearby before Mejia changed lanes. Today,...
