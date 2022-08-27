Read full article on original website
Related
ourmshome.com
Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson...
copiahmonitor.com
George Marx Biggs Sr.
George Marx Biggs Sr., “Sonny Pop”, 96, of Flowood, went to his heavenly home on Aug. 25, 2022. A funeral service was held Aug. 29 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Mr. Biggs was a graduate of Hazlehurst High School. He received various engineering and...
Former Jackson Public Works director reassigned to new role
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Public Works director has been reassigned to a new role. Marlin King, Jr., told WJTV 12 News that as of Tuesday, August 30, he is the deputy director of the Public Works Department. He said the new role has to do more with administrative duties. This comes after Governor Tate […]
WJTV.com
LIST: School closures in Jackson on Aug. 30
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility that led to low water pressure in Jackson, many schools and universities in Jackson will be closed on Tuesday, August 30. Ambition Preparatory Charter School – Closed. Belhaven University – Closed. Jackson Public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
copiahmonitor.com
Billie Smith
Billie Brewer Smith, 81, of Georgetown, passed away at home on Aug. 25, 2022. She was born in Simpson County on Aug. 8, 1941, to Bud and Anna Lou (Lowery) Brewer. She was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church, and she was a retired Copiah County Justice Court Judge. She loved sports and her family and friends. Wherever she went, she knew people. She never met a stranger.
LIST: Water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is little to no water pressure in the City of Jackson after the Pearl River flood caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Some organizations will provide water to Jackson citizens. Water will be provided the following locations: Hawkins Field Airport – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on […]
WAPT
Greenville MS mayor offers to house JSU football players
GREENVILLE, Miss. — The mayor of Greenville, MS partnered with local hotels to formally offer the Jackson State athletic department housing, food and water for the entire Jackson State football team during the water crisis. Mayor Errick Simmons was a Jackson State graduate and has a son on the...
Vicksburg Post
VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame to induct seven new members on Thursday
Seven Warren County sports legends will take their place in history Thursday night when they are inducted into the Vicksburg Warren School District Athletic Hall of Fame. Coaches Dellie C. Robinson and Robert Erves, basketball stars Kelvin Reed and Donna Brown-Wynn, football players Arthur “Bobo” Harris and Jimmy Sweet, and baseball player Bowen Woodson will comprise the Hall’s Class of 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kicks96news.com
Headed to Jackson? Before You Go….
President Biden has approved the governor’s request for a federal disaster declaration because of Jackson’s water crisis. If you’re going to the capital city this week, you should know that your favorite restaurant may be closed. Or your doctor’s appointment may have been moved to another location. That’s part of the impact being felt in Jackson after a water treatment plant failed. Some businesses and offices with little or no water pressure have shut down. That includes the driver’s license bureau in Jackson. And some are dealing with the water emergency as best they can. The University of Mississippi Medical Center says its main campus is unaffected by the crisis because it has its own water wells. But it says UMMC offices located off-campus– including the Jackson Medical Mall– have been impacted. Patients with appointments should call first because they may be sent to a different office.
copiahmonitor.com
Carl Harvey (Pat) Spitchley
Carl Harvey (Pat) Spitchley, 95, of Hazlehurst, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 27, 2022. A funeral service was held Aug. 31 in the Stringer Chapel, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements. Pat was born on June 16, 1927, to...
copiahmonitor.com
Yvonne Brown Harrison
Yvonne Brown Harrison, 95, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 11, 2022, at Copiah Living Center. A funeral service was held Aug. 19 at Free People M.B. Church, with burial at Community Cemetery in Crystal Springs. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Survivors include a son, Prince Harrison; daughter, Linda...
copiahmonitor.com
Sandra Henderson
Sandra Davis Henderson, of Crystal Springs, passed away at Pinecrest Nursing Home on Aug. 25, 2022. She was born on Nov. 29, 1946. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Davis; her father, Lamar Davis; and her husband of 52 years, Mickey Henderson. She is survived by her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Reeves declares water emergency for Mississippi capital
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson’s water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about people’s ability to...
Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
WLBT
Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s public works director says he has been reassigned, amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Marlin King, who was confirmed by the city council about a year ago, said the decision was made after speaking with the mayor. “He asked me to come in and...
WLBT
Greenville’s mayor offers housing, food for JSU’s football team due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Greenville’s mayor offered housing and food for Jackson State University’s football team in Greenville due to Jackson’s water crisis. “When our neighbor is in need, we are in need and should lend a helping hand. I have reached out and spoken to business leaders and other community stakeholders in Greenville to offer food and housing assistance to the JSU football team,” said Mayor Errick D. Simmons.
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
foodieflashpacker.com
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Jackson MS | 6 Best Jackson MS BBQ Restaurants
You can sense the “soul” of Jackson, Mississippi, which bills itself as the “City with Soul,” as you stroll along its tree-lined streets. But you can also taste it when you enter one of the city’s many barbecue joints and tuck into this delectable southern classic.
footballscoop.com
As Mississippi Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency, Deion Sanders, Jackson State scramble for basic necessities
With Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declaring a water emergency in the state’s capital city, Jackson, Deion Sanders on Tuesday morning said he is left scrambling to find adequate facilities for the basic needs of his Jackson State University players just days before the Tigers’ season opener. Flooding from...
Restaurant owner wants leaders held responsible for Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis continues to impact the local economy. Many restaurants in the city are losing money trying to make up for the lack of water. An on-going issue with seemingly no end in sight. Chef Derek Emerson, the owner of Walker’s Drive In, said his Jackson location […]
Comments / 0