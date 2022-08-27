MONERO Coin Price Analysis: XMR coin price has fallen back to the demand zone, in an uptrend channel, will it continue the trend?

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Repeat Gold’s Rallies of the 1970s – But There’s a Catch
A widely followed crypto analyst says that top digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) could follow in the historical footsteps of gold and spark a massive rally. In a new video update, host of DataDash Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers BTC could eventually reach a price tag of six figures but notes that the king crypto has further to fall first.
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
NEWSBTC
Cardano Price Trajectory Signals Negative Bearing, Weekly Chart Mostly In Red
The price movement of Cardano (ADA) has been in the negative direction, and the seven-day chart was predominantly red. Fed tensions negatively impacted crypto market; including ADA price. Following a recent market correction, ADA encountered resistance at the $0.4694 level. After the latest report on Vasil adoption, the Cardano (ADA)...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Rejects From Recent Peak to Fall by 15%!
Bitcoin’s motion and movement in terms of price action have entered a negative trend after months of consolidation and positive breakout attempts. The price analysis of individual candles on daily charts indicates the inability of BTC buyers to surpass the 100 EMA curve to turn instrumental in creating a negative sentiment. The subsequent rejection at a higher level with no positive outcome in sight provided the much-needed strength to the sellers, who have pushed the value of BTC below $20,000 once again.
dailyhodl.com
Steep Corrections Imminent for Bitcoin and Ethereum After Massive Fakeout in Stock Market: Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a dire warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 106,800 Twitter followers that the recent sell-off in the stock market suggests an imminent move to the downside for Bitcoin. “Today’s sell-off from stocks is more than...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 28
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com
3 Reasons Why BTC is Trailing Alts During the Bear Market: Genesis
An analyst at Genesis Trading claims that institutional involvement may be harming Bitcoin’s performance against rival cryptocurrencies. Joshua Lim – Head of Derivatives at Genesis Trading – recently provided a breakdown of Bitcoin’s late underperformance against the rest of crypto. He provided 2 metrics indicating that...
u.today
Ethereum Volatility May Spike Massively Today, Here's Why
dailyhodl.com
Popular Analyst Predicts Imminent Rallies for Group of Crypto Assets, Says Ethereum (ETH) Will Take Backseat
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for digital assets this week while mapping out Ethereum’s (ETH) price path against the US dollar and Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Credible tells his 338,00 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin leading a crypto market bounce in the coming days. “Expectations...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin holds gains; Ether, Avalanche surge; Solana jumps
Bitcoin and Ether added to morning gains in Tuesday afternoon trading in Asia, as most other top 10 coins by market capitalization also rose. Avalanche rebounded after a slump over the weekend following whistleblower allegations that the company paid a law firm to stage litigations and class-action lawsuits against its rivals.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin reaches ‘short squeeze’ trigger zone as BTC price nears $20.4K
Bitcoin (BTC) regained some lost ground at the Aug. 29 Wall Street open amid talk of an imminent short squeeze. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD climbing to near $20,400 on Bitstamp as United States equities began trading. The move signaled welcome relief for hodlers, who had...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin risks worst August since 2015 as hodlers brace for ‘Septembear’
Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to see its worst August performance since the 2015 bear market — and next month could be even worse. Data from on-chain analytics resource Coinglass shows that BTC/USD has not had an August this bad for seven years. September means average 5.9% BTC price...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Activity Wakes Up As BTC Hovers Just Above $20,000 Level: On-Chain Data
Crypto analytics firm Santiment is tracking an increase in the number of whale addresses holding Bitcoin (BTC). According to a new post, the data aggregator highlights the uptick in wallets which hold between 100 and 10,000 Bitcoin as a reassuring indicator after the markets tanked last Friday in response to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s statements about the economy.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Alerts for Bitcoin and Chainlink, Says BTC Looking Heavy
A crypto strategist known for making timely altcoin calls is warning that corrections are imminent for Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is looking heavy after BTC retraced from about $21,800 to below $20,000 on Friday. “BTC: I think we’re...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Analyst Tone Vays Issues Bitcoin Alert to Traders, Says Conditions Priming for Market Move
Seasoned trader Tone Vays is notifying Bitcoin (BTC) traders, warning that the king crypto could be setting up for a big move. In a new strategy session, Vays tells his 122,000 YouTube subscribers that technical indicators on the high timeframe charts are flashing bearish signals for BTC. “The weekly chart...
decrypt.co
Miners Eye Ethereum Classic Activity as Merge Nears
The hash rate of ETC hits an all-time high, which reduces the risks of a "51% attack." Holders of Ethereum Classic (ETC) are cautiously watching the mining activity of its blockchain, as the approaching merge of Ethereum (ETH) and its transition to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism puts more attention on the six-year-old cryptocurrency.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 28
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Predicting BTC’s likely response to this support level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the last ten weeks, Bitcoin [BTC] observed choppy movement, with the price lingering around its high liquidity level. Something evidenced by the Point of Control line (POC, red).
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Trading Volume At Its Most Sluggish, ETH Price Struggles Below $1,600
Ethereum is feeling the pressure this early, with trading volume at the receiving end and impacting the price of ETH. A major event in the crypto industry, The Merge is eagerly anticipated by many. By combining with the Beacon Chain, Ethereum will implement a system based on proof-of-stake. This system will significantly reduce Ether’s energy consumption.
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Versus DXY And The Dangerous TD9 Setup | Daily TA August 30, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the Bitcoin price monthly chart and the DXY Dollar Currency Index ahead of the monthly close. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 30, 2022. We are coming down...
