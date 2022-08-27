MONERO Coin Price Analysis: XMR coin price has fallen back to the demand zone, in an uptrend channel, will it continue the trend?

Bitcoin’s motion and movement in terms of price action have entered a negative trend after months of consolidation and positive breakout attempts. The price analysis of individual candles on daily charts indicates the inability of BTC buyers to surpass the 100 EMA curve to turn instrumental in creating a negative sentiment. The subsequent rejection at a higher level with no positive outcome in sight provided the much-needed strength to the sellers, who have pushed the value of BTC below $20,000 once again.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO