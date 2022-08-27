The Fort Campbell cross-country team traveled to Murray over the weekend to compete in the Murray Tiger Meet 2022. The Falcons were able to snag a Top 5 finish in the event. The Falcons ended up with 120 points, which placed them in fifth place. Graves County took 1st place with 41 points, while Calloway County was second with 52.

FORT CAMPBELL, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO