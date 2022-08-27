Read full article on original website
Ex-Edinburg mayor found Not Guilty
It’s late on deadline day, and here I sit with the main frontpage story to write, which really should have been written last week after former-Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina was found not guilty by a jury of his peers, if you don’t include gender (11 females, one man).The only word that sprung to mind when the jury returned with a not-guilty verdict last Thursday afternoon close to the 5 o’clock hour was: Wow.Since time is of the essence, I’ll write this story off the top of my head, no notes, no recordings. I’ve already interviewed Molina’s attorney, so I’ll include ...
Edinburg CISD accommodating boost in enrollment with portable buildings
Enrollment at Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District has increased, with the district welcoming about 3,000 new students this year. The school board voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of portable buildings to accommodate those extra students and teachers. "Each portable is two classrooms, two classrooms for a ratio of 25...
Bomb threat forces Mission CISD to evacuate school
MISSION, Texas – (ValleyCentral) – A threat of a bomb on campus forced the evacuation of Escobar-Rios Elementary in Mission this morning. According to a news release, Mission CISD said an anonymous caller claimed there was a bomb on school grounds. The call was received at 11:16 a.m. and the students and staff were evacuated […]
Vanguard Academy in Pharr implements new safety measures
Vanguard Academy in Pharr has implemented new safety measures for the 2022-2023 school year. The district first announced the new safety protocols in June, which included clear backpacks, armed guards, police officers on campus, 24-7 surveillance, a system that checks the backgrounds of adults, and locks on all doors. The...
Valley to receive $2.5 billion for highway improvements
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation district office in Pharr will receive $2.5 billion from the Texas Transportation Commission for highways projects for the next 10 years. The funding is a part of the United Transportation Program’s 10-year plan addressing highway projects, public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail and freight and international trade. […]
Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday
The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket. Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant. To qualify, you must...
Valley police departments looking for new officers
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Pharr police department is encouraging citizens to apply for their police department. The PD is currently recruiting new officers and is taking applications until Wednesday. They are just one of several valley departments looking to increase their staff. Rio grande city is another city also looking for officers. Jhonny […]
Surgical Tech Grads Honored at Pinning Ceremony
HARLINGEN, Texas – During an evening of celebration, a group of 18 Texas State Technical College Surgical Technology program graduates pledged to provide the best patient care possible in a recent pinning ceremony held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Each graduate walked across the stage and received a pin...
Student enrollment drops at Brownsville ISD
The Valley is growing, but student enrollment at some of the largest school districts is shrinking. That is not the case in Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Student enrollment at Edinburg ISD is up by 6,600. The school district credits several things, including its pre-k and athletic programs, for the boost in enrollment.
Alamo and RGV Food Bank to distribute free produce
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Alamo and the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank are collaborating to distribute free produce to families in need. Distributions are open to anyone living in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties. To receive free produce, individuals must provide photo identification and proof of address. A water or utility bill […]
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Female congressional candidates from across the country learned during a tour of the South Texas border about the horrors that migrants face, including the sexual assault and human trafficking of women and children. During an outdoor roundtable discussion held just feet from the Rio...
Friends of hope donates $290K to local clinic
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Vannie E. Cook Children’s Cancer & Hematology Clinic received a donation of $290,000 to continue its support of medical treatment for children suffering from cancer. The money was given by Friends of Hope, an organizations whose main objective is to fund raise money for the local clinic to help children […]
Texas offering $5,000 for info on migrant stash houses
Texas is offering up to $5,000 for information on stash houses wh
134K Common Ground plan members added to vendor’s ransomware fallout
Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative recently informed 133,714 plan members that their data was likely accessed during a hacking incident and subsequent ransomware attack of its mailing vendor, OneTouchPoint. OTP previously issued a notice on behalf of 30 health plans as impacting 1.07 million individuals. The patients from CGHC and the...
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
Million Dollar Donation for Cancer Research Center
McALLEN, Texas – City of McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and the McAllen City Commissioners recently approved a one million dollar donation to the University of Texas-RGV for the development of a cancer research center in the region. The donation will be added to the funding recently approved by the UT System Board of Regents for this endeavor.
McAllen to Host IFEA World Convention
The City of McAllen will host the International Festival & Events Association 65th annual conference from Sept. 19-21. The McAllen Convention Center will be the host site for attendees from not only Texas, but also 29 U.S. states and 10 countries from around the world. This is the first time since 2011 that the convention has been hosted in Texas.
Bomb Threat Disrupts Classes At Mission Elementary School
A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a Mission elementary school late this morning. A statement from the Mission CISD says at around 11:15, someone called and claimed there was a bomb on the grounds of Escobar-Rios Elementary. Students were moved out and several law enforcement agencies moved in. The...
Four COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19 related deaths have been reported along with 848 new positive cases in Hidalgo County. According to a press release from Hidalgo County, one out of the four women was not vaccinated. The youngest was in her 40s, one woman was in her 60s and two women were older than […]
Edinburg PD mourns the loss of K-9 officer
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. The department says “Officer Duke” served for more than nine years with his handler Officer Santivanez from Jan. 16, 2012 until Duke was retired on Feb. 1, 2021. The department posted that Duke recently died at […]
