Two points away from perhaps their biggest volleyball victory this decade, the Harlan County Lady Bears couldn’t hang on as three-time defending district champ Bell County claimed a five-set win over visiting HC on Tuesday by a score of 22-25, 25-7, 21-25, 25-11, 15-13. Destiny Cornett was one of several Lady Bears with big nights as she recorded 24 assists, seven digs, two aces and two kills. Ashton Evans had 22 digs, five kills and two aces. Kylee Hoiska added 18 digs, three kills and one assist. Lindsay Hall contributed 16 digs, six kills and one assist. Kalista Dunn added 12 digs, seven kills and one assist. Lesleigh Brown had one ace. Emilee Eldridge added two digs.

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO