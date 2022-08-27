ST. LOUIS – The Eureka volleyball team has been selected seventh in the 2022 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference preseason poll. The poll, which was conducted by league coaches, featured the Red Devils with 14 points. Greenville narrowly edged Westminster for the top spot, scoring 45 points and four of the eight first-place votes. The Blue Jays notched 44 points, along with three first-place votes, while Webster wasn't far behind, tallying 40 points and one first-place vote.

EUREKA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO