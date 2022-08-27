Read full article on original website
okctalk.com
Former Dolese property to become retail and offices
After moving their offices to The Half complex at Britton and Broadway Extension, Dolese Bros. has announced the sale of three of its Automobile Alley buildings to developers who propose a mix of office and commercial space. Dolese also owns 9.5 acres north of NW 13th which is not a...
Norman 2022 Fall Residential Clean-Up dates set
City of Norman officials set the dates for the city's 2022 Residential Fall Clean-Up.
‘We had no indication someone intentionally set the fire,’ fire marshals inch closer to cause of facility fire
State Fire Marshals said they believe someone had something to do with the cause of the Chickasha Facility Fire.
Same driver ticketed 2 days in a row for excessive speeding in OKC
Police in Oklahoma City are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their speedometer.
Former OU student sentenced to 40 years in prison for brutally beating pregnant girlfriend
A former University of Oklahoma student will now spend decades in prison for brutally beating his then pregnant girlfriend in 2020.
KAKE TV
Semi driver killed in rollover crash in Sumner County
CALDWELL, Kan. (KAKE) - A 61-year-old semi driver was killed when his tractor-trailer went of a highway and rolled in south-central Kansas. The accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on K-49 north of Caldwell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Kenworth semi was heading south when it went into a ditch, overturned and hit a utility pole.
sumnernewscow.com
Enid Oklahoma man died from single-vehicle accident west of Wellington Tuesday
By Shane Farley, Newscow.net — A 61-year-old man from Enid, Okla., died Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident west of Wellington, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Carl David Oldridge died at the scene of the accident, which occurred around 4:50 p.m. Oldridge was southbound on K-49, near milepost...
msn.com
New restaurant slated to open at the First National Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday
A new restaurant is set to open in downtown Oklahoma City this week. Andrew Black, a James Beard nominated chef, is slated to open The Gilded Acorn on Thursday at the First National Center. The Gilded Acorn said it will pay homage to the Gilded Age of extravagance and glamour,...
Severe weather damages El Reno VFW post
Severe storms caused extensive damage to the roof of El Reno's VFW post Sunday night.
News On 6
Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
KOCO
Person in custody after incident involving stolen car, gun in Mustang
MUSTANG, Okla. — One person is in custody after an incident involving a stolen car and a stolen gun in Mustang. Mustang Police took a person into custody after a pursuit. Sky 5 flew over that scene just before 6 a.m. near Southwest 119th and Highway 4. Officers told...
Family of fallen Edmond motorcycle officer sues suspect’s employer for damages
According to the documents, the family and their attorneys allege Coontz Roofing, Inc. should have never let the suspect behind the wheel of one of their commercial vehicles.
‘We’re not doing anything wrong’: City of Norman finds backyard pool rentals in violation of law
You can rent out an aquatic center pool, the University of Oklahoma pool, but if you want to rent someone's backyard pool in Norman, the city said you can't because it's a violation of neighborhood zoning ordinances.
Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling
TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
Oklahoma City residents can enroll in EMSAcare
Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.
Oklahoma City Police looking for woman who allegedly stole lottery ticket display worth over $1,000
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a woman involved in a lottery ticket robbery at a local convenience store.
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
Storms leave trail of damage across Edmond
It was a day of cleanup for many folks on the north side of the metro after a late summer storm on Sunday.
Benjamin Plank charged with first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting Oklahoma County sergeant
Felony charges were officially filed Wednesday against the man accused of ambushing two Oklahoma County deputies and killing one of them.
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
