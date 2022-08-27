ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okctalk.com

Former Dolese property to become retail and offices

After moving their offices to The Half complex at Britton and Broadway Extension, Dolese Bros. has announced the sale of three of its Automobile Alley buildings to developers who propose a mix of office and commercial space. Dolese also owns 9.5 acres north of NW 13th which is not a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Meridian, OK
KAKE TV

Semi driver killed in rollover crash in Sumner County

CALDWELL, Kan. (KAKE) - A 61-year-old semi driver was killed when his tractor-trailer went of a highway and rolled in south-central Kansas. The accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on K-49 north of Caldwell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Kenworth semi was heading south when it went into a ditch, overturned and hit a utility pole.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Reilly Auto Parts#Advance Auto Parts#Auto Zone#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Macarthur
News On 6

Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KRMG

Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy