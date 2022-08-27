Can you believe that the semester has started? For those of you looking for a place to breathe, it has been brought to my attention that a potential new relaxation and hangout spot has opened in Topeka. It’s a place where you can indulge in your ever-growing caffeine addiction as well as those who prefer the taste without the energy boost. There is some talk around campus about the new coffee spot in town: Circle Coffee. For those who have been raving about the coffee business and those who haven’t had the time, this review is just for you.

