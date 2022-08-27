The Dallas Police Department is investigating a memorabilia coin with racist caricatures of Black people that was being sold by one of its officers on Facebook. On one side of the South Central Patrol Division medallion, a Pillsbury Doughboy rises above what appears to be a drug house with money in one hand and a semi-automatic rifle in the other. The character has black eyes and a grill in its mouth. Next to the reimagined Doughboy is a cop car and a purple car with massive gold rims. The Dallas city skyline looms over the menacing character, and “Big ‘T’...

