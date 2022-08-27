Read full article on original website
The Detangler
4d ago
What about the bribes I recall reading about? And was there something about a couple hundred thousand dollars in a freezer or refrigerator, guess that was hard cold cash.
Cap Pi
4d ago
Is this the same guy? John Wiley Price Arrested, Accused of Taking $950,000 in Bribes. Well of course it is.
Guest
3d ago
He thinks he is above the law 😤 He is a horribly person ! I’ve watched him for years get away with breaking the law & nothing has ever been done about him 🤯 I dont know what he has on all these people that should uphold the law that they will not prosecute him , makes u wander what’s going on ?? He needed to b put in jail a long time ago 👍 But he will b judged by a greater power ! 🙏
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Black Police Association Denounces Racist Commemorative Coin
The Black Police Association of Greater Dallas scheduled a press conference Wednesday to denounce a commemorative coin created to mark the 15th anniversary of the South Central Police Patrol Station. BPA President Terrance Hopkins issued a press release Wednesday saying the press conference will address the “racist coin that was...
nypressnews.com
‘Very disrespectful’: Dallas police officer created racist Doughboy ‘challenge’ coin, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and union officials on Wednesday decried a racist “challenge” coin a police officer created that negatively depicted a southern Dallas neighborhood. The coin – which was commemorating the 15-year anniversary of the Dallas Police Department’s South Central patrol division –...
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online Relationship
Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village church is stepping down.Debby Hudson/Unsplash. Matt Chandler, the pastor of a popular Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch admitted to having an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and is now stepping down from preaching and teaching. NBC 5 says that the pastor of The Village Church said the relationship was not sexual or romantic. However, elders said the messages sent over Instagram were unwise and Chandler said they revealed something unhealthy in him.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia Says Officer on Leave After Creating Racist Coin
At a press conference Wednesday, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia apologized after news broke that an officer had created and tried to sell a racist commemorative challenge coin. Speaking at the event with the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas, Garcia said the officer, whom he didn’t name, had been...
Texas teacher accused of indecent actions with child
A Texas middle school teacher was indicted on child indecency charges, school district officials said. Anthony Nicholas Mattei, 59, was booked into the Collin County Jail on Wednesday and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to online booking records. Mattei is a teacher at Curtis Middle School in the Allen Independent School District, KXAS-TV reported.
One of the 'Texas 7' may get a new trial after witnesses testify the original judge in the case made racist, bigoted statements
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Should one of the "Texas 7" get a new trial? That's the question before a Dallas County judge this week. Randy Halprin went to death row in 2003. The Dallas County judge who sent him there was Vickers Cunningham. But 19 years later, witnesses are...
City of Rowlett announces extended office, facility hours
ROWLETT, TEXAS— Operating hours at City of Rowlett offices and some facilities will extend beginning September 29, 2022. As a service organization, adapting to the needs of our customers is paramount. The longer hours will enhance in-person service opportunities for residents who may experience challenges with the traditional 5:00 p.m. closing time. This strategic shift also provides the City a competitive edge to recruit and retain the best and brightest employees in a highly competitive job market.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Attorney Dean Malone Wants to Hold Texas Prisons and County Jails Accountable
Chris Cabler worked hard, loved animals and had a big heart. He would help his family whenever he could. He had two grown children he loved dearly and a grandson who was 6 days old when he died. On May 5, 2019, Cabler hanged himself in a jail in Red River County after being arrested for a failure to appear for a ticket for driving without insurance.
Dallas Police Chief Decries Cop’s Racist Coin With Drug-Dealing Doughboy
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a memorabilia coin with racist caricatures of Black people that was being sold by one of its officers on Facebook. On one side of the South Central Patrol Division medallion, a Pillsbury Doughboy rises above what appears to be a drug house with money in one hand and a semi-automatic rifle in the other. The character has black eyes and a grill in its mouth. Next to the reimagined Doughboy is a cop car and a purple car with massive gold rims. The Dallas city skyline looms over the menacing character, and “Big ‘T’...
Texas School District Rejects 'In God We Trust' Signs In Arabic And Rainbow Font
Texas public schools are required by law to hang donated posters of the motto.
klif.com
Asian Community Concerned following Racist Rant
PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Anti-hate groups in Collin County are demanding change after a racist rant directed at a group of Indian women went viral. During an anti-hate rally over the weekend in downtown Plano local groups like the NAACP, the Collin County Democratic party and others said anti-Asian rhetoric won’t be tolerated.
Pregnant Texas mom who claimed unborn child counted as a passenger gets ticket dismissed
Brandy Bottone, 32, said she has since received a second ticket for the same offense.
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion
Front of the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions. Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S
A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
Dallas Observer
Despite Calls for Polling Station, Sheriff Says Mail-In Ballots Are Just Fine at Dallas County Jail
Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said in a recent video on Facebook that she was visiting someone at a local hospital when two people stopped to ask if she would let jail inmates vote. It’s a question that’s come up a number of times, especially since a polling station was rolled out at Houston’s Harris County Jail in 2021.
Allen ISD teacher on administrative leave after indictment by grand jury, says district
ALLEN, Texas — Allen Independent School District has identified a teacher that's been indicted by a grand jury. He has been booked into the Collin County jail on charges related to sexually abusing a student, according to court documents. The district sent a statement on Tuesday naming the suspect...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bank of America Launches Zero-Down Mortgages for Black, Latino Customers in Dallas
Bank of America has chosen Dallas and four other cities to pilot a new nationwide program aimed to help first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino communities. The Community Affordable Loan Solution will offer home loans with no down payment or closing costs. The program’s credit guidelines are based on factors such as timely rent, utility, phone and auto insurance payments, and it does not require mortgage insurance or a minimum credit score.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas’ Population Decline Blamed on Crime, Homelessness
Recent polling by The Dallas Express revealed strong opinions among Dallas residents as to why their city shrank in the latest census while the surrounding metroplex area has experienced rapid growth. The top two responses from those who participated in our polling were high crime rates (29.91%) and an increase...
Houston Chronicle
Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
