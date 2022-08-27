ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Scribe

224 West Rock Ave

Beautiful Spacious Three Bedroom Apartment In Great Location! - Beautiful Spacious Three Bedroom Apartment In Great Location!. Granite Counter-tops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood flooring. Updated Bathroom. In a beautiful neighborhood, Westville, New Haven! Has Private Yard and Deck. Has off street parking. Has washer dryer. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

63 Plains Road

Perfect Apartments in a perfect location - Milford Connecticut 1 Bedroom and Large Loft. 1.5 Bath, All the upgrades you can imagine, including Hardwood floors, Dishwasher, laundry in the unit, Garage, Central Air and a Garage. The unit also comes with an extra off street parking space. Tenant pays utilities...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Historic Morris Cove Home Demolished

Rotting wood — and a city slip-up — led to the demolition of a 210-year-old house in Morris Cove, causing local preservationists to call on City Hall to work harder to protect historic structures. The site of that recent building teardown is 265 Townsend Ave. According to the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market

Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bridgeport, CT
Shelton, CT
Scribe

58 Ellsworth

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom - This gorgeous completely renovated two bedroom apartment features tile backsplash in the kitchen, as well as tile surround in the shower. It also features gorgeous new hardwood floors all stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer in the unit. Location. 58 Ellsworth, New Haven, CT. Address...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Scribe

63 Cranbury Rd

63 Cranbury Rd - Unit 1 Norwalk, CT 06851 - Walk out apartment completely renovated in the Cranbury area of Norwalk. Studio apartment with one bathroom and a spacious closet and washer/dryer. Pricing includes utilities (water, heat, A/C, and garbage). Dedicated driveway parking spot. Convenient to the Merritt Parkway and downtown Westport. Good credit is a must. No pets.
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

750 Whitney Avenue

East Rock beauty - Location, location, location! Eli Whitney Apartments is located in East Rock, New Haven's most desirable neighborhood. The Yale Shuttle stops in front of Eli, and Albertus College is a short walk away. But there is plenty to do when you aren't at work or school. A few blocks away is Edgerton Park where summertime festivals are held. Or maybe you prefer to hike to the summit of East Rock Park to take in the view of the Long Island Sound and downtown New Haven. Maybe you prefer to get around on a bicycle? We have plenty of bike storage in the basement. Biking to downtown and the New Haven Green is quick and easy. Here at Eli Whitney Apartments, we don't hate your car. Come park it in your FREE assigned parking space behind the building! (This is unheard of in New Haven!!)
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Seymour Building Official Takes Tri-Town Plaza To Court

SEYMOUR — The town’s building inspector wants a judge to intervene at Tri-Town Plaza, a partially demolished shopping plaza at 814 Derby Ave. Court documents show Seymour Building Inspector Jim Baldwin has been trying for more than a year to get unsafe conditions at the property addressed. The...
SEYMOUR, CT
Bristol Press

City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Property transfers in Trumbull

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. 27 Stoneleigh Road. Rose K. McAndrews to Magnus Nilerud. $540,000. 103 Parkway Drive. Timothy Price to Parkway Drive LLC. $225,000.
TRUMBULL, CT
WestfairOnline

Caraluzzi’s Markets readies its new Danbury location

Caraluzzi’s Markets, a family-owned grocery chain, is readying its fourth Fairfield County location on Mill Plain Road in Danbury. According to a press statement from the company, construction on the site began more than year ago but was delayed to circumstances beyond their control. “Supply issues with certain construction...
DANBURY, CT
Scribe

The Residences at Quarry Walk

An environmentally friendly residential and retail community developed in Oxford’s uniquely designated “Village Center Mixed Use District”, offering single floor living that features one and two bedroom accommodations. Nestled among the rock faces, The Residences at Quarry Walk provides modern day comfort within each living space and an abundance of conveniences literally footsteps away.
OXFORD, CT
WTNH

Tractor-trailer crash partially closes I-91 South in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 South between exits 14 and 13 in Wallingford is partly closed Wednesday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash. State police said the highway’s right lane is closed following the crash. They also stated the tractor-trailer was down an embankment as a result of the wreck. There are no reports of […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day

Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Foxwoods set to expand with new $85 million casino & resort project

LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding even bigger in southeastern Connecticut, with the announcement of a brand new $85 million casino project on the property. Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said a...
LEDYARD, CT

