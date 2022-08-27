Read full article on original website
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Historic Morris Cove Home Demolished
Rotting wood — and a city slip-up — led to the demolition of a 210-year-old house in Morris Cove, causing local preservationists to call on City Hall to work harder to protect historic structures. The site of that recent building teardown is 265 Townsend Ave. According to the...
The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market
Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
Opening Shot Fired in Danbury Milkshake War – Holiday Diner Versus Sonic Drive-In
Holiday Diner has been a constant in Danbury for decades. The family-owned and operated eatery is popular with locals and anyone with taste buds. Holiday is famous for their milkshakes, like really this is what they do and everyone knows it. Just about a month ago, a new player, Sonic...
New Haven Independent
Seymour Building Official Takes Tri-Town Plaza To Court
SEYMOUR — The town’s building inspector wants a judge to intervene at Tri-Town Plaza, a partially demolished shopping plaza at 814 Derby Ave. Court documents show Seymour Building Inspector Jim Baldwin has been trying for more than a year to get unsafe conditions at the property addressed. The...
Bristol Press
City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
Register Citizen
Middletown pedestrians question wait to walk at Main Street intersection
MIDDLETOWN — The city’s police chief has asked a contractor to look into the timing cycle of the downtown crosswalk signal in front of Main Street Market, which some say appears to have increased recently, taking longer for vehicles to get a red light and pedestrians to get a walk signal..
sheltonherald.com
Property transfers in Trumbull
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. 27 Stoneleigh Road. Rose K. McAndrews to Magnus Nilerud. $540,000. 103 Parkway Drive. Timothy Price to Parkway Drive LLC. $225,000.
Caraluzzi’s Markets readies its new Danbury location
Caraluzzi’s Markets, a family-owned grocery chain, is readying its fourth Fairfield County location on Mill Plain Road in Danbury. According to a press statement from the company, construction on the site began more than year ago but was delayed to circumstances beyond their control. “Supply issues with certain construction...
Tractor-trailer crash partially closes I-91 South in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 South between exits 14 and 13 in Wallingford is partly closed Wednesday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash. State police said the highway’s right lane is closed following the crash. They also stated the tractor-trailer was down an embankment as a result of the wreck. There are no reports of […]
Register Citizen
Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day
Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
27east.com
North Haven Village Considers Reducing Minimum Rental Period To Three Days
The Village of North Haven may soon slash the minimum legal duration of a home rental from 14 days to just three — a move some worry will bolster the... more. The fall sports season is officially underway. While Pierson students won’t return to the classroom ... 31 Aug 2022 by Cailin Riley.
Foxwoods set to expand with new $85 million casino & resort project
LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding even bigger in southeastern Connecticut, with the announcement of a brand new $85 million casino project on the property. Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said a...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
