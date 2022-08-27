ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Haunted Houses in Georgia to Visit (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With its endless assortment of majestic mountains, gorgeous waterfalls, trout-filled rivers, and forests filled with flora and fauna, the state of Georgia can be a breathtakingly beautiful place. But once the seasons change...
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, GA
City
Newnan, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree City, GA
City
Fayetteville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
macaronikid.com

Weekly Publisher Note, September 1-7, 2022

This is the last weekend to get to the Minnesota State Fair. We have had such beautiful weather other than the flooding torrential rain that came last weekend. The beautiful weather has been a great way to end August and move into September. There is still plenty of time to get to the Renaissance Festival as that is open weekends (Sat-Sun) Aug. 20-Oct. 2, Plus Labor Day, Sept. 5 & Fest Friday, Sept. 30.
MINNESOTA STATE
Red and Black

Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia

Flags around Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including military service members,...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dove Hunting Season Opens This Saturday Sept 3

“The opening day of dove hunting season is a highly anticipated event for wing shooters, and it always feels like the big kick-off for the fall hunting season,” says Alan Isler, Chief of the WRD Game Management Section. “During the dove season, whether it is opening day or later in the season, I want to encourage you to make plans to visit a public dove field. Game management staff have been working hard to prepare these fields and attract as many doves as possible.”
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Antique Car#Arts And Crafts#County Fairs#Georgia Fall Festivals#Ga#Inman Farm Heritage Days#Americans#Japanese
WRDW-TV

Georgia to use COVID-19 cash for community improvements

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access, Kemp announced Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Over $62M distributed for Georgia homelessness

ATLANTA – Over $62 million is being distributed to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by COVID-19. Release:. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he is distributing over $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
macaronikid.com

Fall Fairs & Festivals in September

Fall is a season full of fairs and festivals in Central Massachusetts! From Clinton, to Leominster and Gardner to Bolton - there's something for everyone!. Old Home Day Fireworks & Concert (Charlton) September 8. September 9-10 September 10-11 September 10. September 13. September 15. September 17. Arts and Craft Fair...
CLINTON, MA
WSAV News 3

Georgia to spend $250M in COVID-19 cash to aid recreation

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access, Kemp […]
GEORGIA STATE
macaronikid.com

"Top 10" in the South Metro, September 1-7, 2022

Each week I will be adding the Top 10 of the week or more. Some weeks there will be more than 10 because it's so hard to narrow them down. Please be sure to check with each venue/event for changes prior to attending in the event of cancellations or changes.
FARMINGTON, MN
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

California's governor says the film industry should leave Georgia. But film workers disagree

Georgia's film industry is once again in the spotlight, against the backdrop of an increasingly politicized climate in the state. Abortion rights and LGBTQ issues have taken the forefront of political discussions across Georgia — and with it is a new focus on the state's film industry, which some entertainment icons and politicians have encouraged to vacate the state for more progressive parts of the country.
GEORGIA STATE
macaronikid.com

7 Things to Do in September With Kids in Northern Virginia

Oh, September. The kids are back to school, the sun is going down earlier, the nights are cooler ... and fall officially arrives. But did you know it's also the month to eat a cheeseburger, celebrate comic books, and talk like a pirate?. Here are 7 September holidays that can...
CENTREVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy