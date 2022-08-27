Read full article on original website
European hornets in Georgia | What do do if you encounter one
ATLANTA — Over the past few weeks, sightings of European hornets have increased and viewers at home have asked if the species is common in Georgia and whether its sting can cause a severe allergic reaction. 11Alive did some digging and according to University of Georgia Professor of Entomology...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Haunted Houses in Georgia to Visit (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With its endless assortment of majestic mountains, gorgeous waterfalls, trout-filled rivers, and forests filled with flora and fauna, the state of Georgia can be a breathtakingly beautiful place. But once the seasons change...
Many Georgia Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US
When it comes to U.S. states with the highest reported cases of STDs, most can be found in the South. Using the most recent data from the CDC, a report from Innerbody published in February 2022 found Georgia to rank number 3 for most reported infections per 100,000 residents. This puts the Peach State right behind Louisiana (#2) and Mississippi (#1.)
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
macaronikid.com
Weekly Publisher Note, September 1-7, 2022
This is the last weekend to get to the Minnesota State Fair. We have had such beautiful weather other than the flooding torrential rain that came last weekend. The beautiful weather has been a great way to end August and move into September. There is still plenty of time to get to the Renaissance Festival as that is open weekends (Sat-Sun) Aug. 20-Oct. 2, Plus Labor Day, Sept. 5 & Fest Friday, Sept. 30.
Red and Black
Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia
Flags around Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including military service members,...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dove Hunting Season Opens This Saturday Sept 3
“The opening day of dove hunting season is a highly anticipated event for wing shooters, and it always feels like the big kick-off for the fall hunting season,” says Alan Isler, Chief of the WRD Game Management Section. “During the dove season, whether it is opening day or later in the season, I want to encourage you to make plans to visit a public dove field. Game management staff have been working hard to prepare these fields and attract as many doves as possible.”
WRDW-TV
Georgia to use COVID-19 cash for community improvements
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access, Kemp announced Tuesday.
valdostatoday.com
Over $62M distributed for Georgia homelessness
ATLANTA – Over $62 million is being distributed to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by COVID-19. Release:. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he is distributing over $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing...
Two Columbus residents among 28 newly-graduated Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers on Friday, August 26, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. Two Columbus natives were included in this graduating class — Regina Brooks and Ashlee Harris, who work at the Columbus facilities. […]
Members of Ghostface Gangsters Gang, including 3 founders plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
macaronikid.com
Fall Fairs & Festivals in September
Fall is a season full of fairs and festivals in Central Massachusetts! From Clinton, to Leominster and Gardner to Bolton - there's something for everyone!. Old Home Day Fireworks & Concert (Charlton) September 8. September 9-10 September 10-11 September 10. September 13. September 15. September 17. Arts and Craft Fair...
'Take it seriously': Central Georgia parents express concerns about RSV virus
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Health professionals are reporting more than 130 cases a week of a respiratory virus in Georgia. Many of those cases are in children, and at first glance it's easy to confuse it with COVID-19 or the flu. It's called Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). 13WMAZ spoke...
Georgia to spend $250M in COVID-19 cash to aid recreation
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access, Kemp […]
macaronikid.com
"Top 10" in the South Metro, September 1-7, 2022
Each week I will be adding the Top 10 of the week or more. Some weeks there will be more than 10 because it's so hard to narrow them down. Please be sure to check with each venue/event for changes prior to attending in the event of cancellations or changes.
Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia
ATLANTA — Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local...
WMAZ
Why dangerous guardrails banned from Georgia highways are still on local roads
MILTON, Ga. — Blunt-end guardrails are dangerous. We've known that for decades. But, they are still on Georgia roads, and if you hit one, it could pierce through your car. Taylor Brock knows all too well. "In my left foot, I have two screws. My right foot I have...
California's governor says the film industry should leave Georgia. But film workers disagree
Georgia's film industry is once again in the spotlight, against the backdrop of an increasingly politicized climate in the state. Abortion rights and LGBTQ issues have taken the forefront of political discussions across Georgia — and with it is a new focus on the state's film industry, which some entertainment icons and politicians have encouraged to vacate the state for more progressive parts of the country.
macaronikid.com
7 Things to Do in September With Kids in Northern Virginia
Oh, September. The kids are back to school, the sun is going down earlier, the nights are cooler ... and fall officially arrives. But did you know it's also the month to eat a cheeseburger, celebrate comic books, and talk like a pirate?. Here are 7 September holidays that can...
