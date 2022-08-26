ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

riceowls.com

Records Fall in 5-2 Victory over Incarnate Word

HOUSTON — Grace Collins assisted on all five goals, setting a new school record and tying the Conference USA record while goalkeeper Bella Killgore set the school record for saves in a 5-2 victory over Incarnate Word, Sunday night from Holloway Field. The Details. The Owls started off strong...
HOUSTON, TX
riceowls.com

Volleyball Defeats LSU in Five Sets

BATON ROUGE, La. – Behind a gritty defensive performance, the Rice Owls volleyball team knocked off the LSU Tigers in five sets (13-25, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 15-12) Saturday afternoon to complete a 3-0 season-opening weekend and earn the Tiger Classic tournament title. After dropping the opening set, Rice (3-0)...
BATON ROUGE, LA

