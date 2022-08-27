Related
VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame to induct seven new members on Thursday
Seven Warren County sports legends will take their place in history Thursday night when they are inducted into the Vicksburg Warren School District Athletic Hall of Fame. Coaches Dellie C. Robinson and Robert Erves, basketball stars Kelvin Reed and Donna Brown-Wynn, football players Arthur “Bobo” Harris and Jimmy Sweet, and baseball player Bowen Woodson will comprise the Hall’s Class of 2022.
Playmakers 2022: Former VHS star Nick Anderson gets a do-over with Tulane
Editor’s note: This story appears in the 2022 edition of “Playmakers,” The Vicksburg Post’s annual football preview magazine. Copies of “Playmakers” are available at The Vicksburg Post’s office at 1106 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg. Nick Anderson wanted a do-over. The 2021 season...
Jessica Cade to be recommended as Vicksburg Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Tuesday his plans to recommend Jessica Cade as a Vicksburg Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief at the Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. “I am recommending Jessica Cade as one of the Deputy Fire Chiefs at the Vicksburg Fire Department,”...
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Brad Eldridge is just doing his part
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Brad Eldridge, a local business owner who picks up trash in the downtown area. Elridge is the owner of Parish Waterfowl Company in Downtown Vicksburg, which sells custom duck calls, coffee and outdoor items. What made you want to start...
OUTLOOK: 87-year-old paddles the Mississippi River for Guinness Record
He rubbed his eyes. Initially, the thought was he was tired. But after further observation, it was clear that 87-year-old Dale “Greybeard” Sanders was dabbing away tears as he recollected on the past seven years of his life. Since 2015, Sanders began chasing and setting records as the...
Dana Road Elementary School students Move to Learn
Students gathered in the gymnasium at Dana Road Elementary last Friday to take part in a demonstration of Move to Learn, a program designed to incorporate exercise into the academics of young learners. The program offers lesson plans and free five-minute exercise break videos for specific age groups. Coach Larry...
Vicksburg board sets Thursday hearing on city budget
Vicksburg residents have the opportunity to get a look at the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget at a 5:30 p.m. public hearing Thursday at the Robert M. Walker building. City officials are looking at a proposed $33.12 million budget for FY 2023 that does not include employee pay raises but has money to hire a civil engineer and an urban planner. Both positions, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has said, are necessary for the city’s future.
CALLED TO SERVE: Hawkins United Methodist Church pastor received early call to ministry
At a young age, Harrell Moore knew he was going to be a minister. “The Lord called me to the ministry when I was a teenager,” the new pastor of Hawkins United Methodist Church said. “I was under conviction of determining the Lord was calling me to the ministry, so I went and met with our minister and talked with him. He shared with me his experience of the call. I talked to my parents and other people — friends — and finally made that decision to surrender to God’s call in my life and entered the ministry.”
Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests made on Monday, swimming suspects, and stolen guns
The Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests on Monday, one for aggravated assault and burglary of a dwelling, the other for receiving stolen property. Between Thursday and Saturday, the Department also received a report of a possible burglary of a home in which it appears the suspects went for a swim in the backyard pool. Multiple reports of handguns stolen from unlocked vehicles were also taken.
Children’s of Mississippi seeing rise in RSV cases
JACKSON, Miss. – Children’s of Mississippi is seeing rising cases of RSV among children at the state’s only children’s hospital as well as in its clinics and Emergency Department. Case numbers have not reached the level seen last summer, when 316 patients from the emergency department...
Warren County Sheriff‘s Office arrests man for setting fire to partner
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made arrests on Thursday and Saturday. One arrest involved aggravated domestic violence, while the other was for an outstanding capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance. One arrested for setting fire to domestic partner. Vicksburg 911 received a call from the Merit Health...
