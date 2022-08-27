ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame to induct seven new members on Thursday

Seven Warren County sports legends will take their place in history Thursday night when they are inducted into the Vicksburg Warren School District Athletic Hall of Fame. Coaches Dellie C. Robinson and Robert Erves, basketball stars Kelvin Reed and Donna Brown-Wynn, football players Arthur “Bobo” Harris and Jimmy Sweet, and baseball player Bowen Woodson will comprise the Hall’s Class of 2022.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Brad Eldridge is just doing his part

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Brad Eldridge, a local business owner who picks up trash in the downtown area. Elridge is the owner of Parish Waterfowl Company in Downtown Vicksburg, which sells custom duck calls, coffee and outdoor items. What made you want to start...
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Vicksburg, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Vicksburg, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: 87-year-old paddles the Mississippi River for Guinness Record

He rubbed his eyes. Initially, the thought was he was tired. But after further observation, it was clear that 87-year-old Dale “Greybeard” Sanders was dabbing away tears as he recollected on the past seven years of his life. Since 2015, Sanders began chasing and setting records as the...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Dana Road Elementary School students Move to Learn

Students gathered in the gymnasium at Dana Road Elementary last Friday to take part in a demonstration of Move to Learn, a program designed to incorporate exercise into the academics of young learners. The program offers lesson plans and free five-minute exercise break videos for specific age groups. Coach Larry...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg board sets Thursday hearing on city budget

Vicksburg residents have the opportunity to get a look at the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget at a 5:30 p.m. public hearing Thursday at the Robert M. Walker building. City officials are looking at a proposed $33.12 million budget for FY 2023 that does not include employee pay raises but has money to hire a civil engineer and an urban planner. Both positions, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has said, are necessary for the city’s future.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

CALLED TO SERVE: Hawkins United Methodist Church pastor received early call to ministry

At a young age, Harrell Moore knew he was going to be a minister. “The Lord called me to the ministry when I was a teenager,” the new pastor of Hawkins United Methodist Church said. “I was under conviction of determining the Lord was calling me to the ministry, so I went and met with our minister and talked with him. He shared with me his experience of the call. I talked to my parents and other people — friends — and finally made that decision to surrender to God’s call in my life and entered the ministry.”
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests made on Monday, swimming suspects, and stolen guns

The Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests on Monday, one for aggravated assault and burglary of a dwelling, the other for receiving stolen property. Between Thursday and Saturday, the Department also received a report of a possible burglary of a home in which it appears the suspects went for a swim in the backyard pool. Multiple reports of handguns stolen from unlocked vehicles were also taken.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Children’s of Mississippi seeing rise in RSV cases

JACKSON, Miss. – Children’s of Mississippi is seeing rising cases of RSV among children at the state’s only children’s hospital as well as in its clinics and Emergency Department. Case numbers have not reached the level seen last summer, when 316 patients from the emergency department...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Sheriff‘s Office arrests man for setting fire to partner

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made arrests on Thursday and Saturday. One arrest involved aggravated domestic violence, while the other was for an outstanding capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance. One arrested for setting fire to domestic partner. Vicksburg 911 received a call from the Merit Health...
WARREN COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy