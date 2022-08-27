Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield
Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
allaccess.com
WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit
NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial
Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
thepostathens.com
Morgan Wallen cancels Oct. 13 show at Flannagan’s Dublin
Morgan Wallen fans in the Columbus, OH region have been at crossroads ever since the country artist sold out the Flannagan’s Dublin venue in just seconds. Wallen was set to play at the tavern-styled concert venue on Oct. 13 of this year where 4,000 attendees were expected to come out and support.
Fox 19
Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1
In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
Your Radio Place
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
richlandsource.com
Ohio State convention for NAACP set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Columbus
COLUMBUS -- The 92nd annual Ohio State Convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 in Columbus, Ohio. "The Power of Us" is the theme for this year's conference which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Columbus...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe 7th Grader Attempts to Burn Down Family Home
Chillicothe – Chillicothe police have charged a 7th grader for attempting to burn down the family home with some of his family inside this week. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department they were dispatched to Vine street for an unruly juvenile when they arrived the family reported that they are having issues with their son.
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
Boy, 4, with rare disease arrives at Children’s Hospital for treatment, family still needs help
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 introduced you to Lex Corbett back in June. Lex was born with a rare spinal atrophy disorder and needed to get from London, England to the only hospital that could treat him: Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. People from around the world got him there. Lex was born with Smard1, […]
Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus
You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
New Hibachi restaurant has customers fired up
By Tracey A. Maine The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people in the food service industry — like Komang and Joan Paramerta — to become creative risk takers in order to keep food on their own families’ tables. Recently, this enterprising couple decided to take a big chance by starting a new restaurant here in Athens. And, judging by the reviews on Google, their latest venture was clearly a risk worth...
How Ohio mom says honey saved her child’s life
A mom's viral Facebook post reaches thousands with a warning about button batteries.
Man fatally shot by Columbus police may have had vape pen next to him in bed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old is dead after he was fatally shot early Tuesday by a Columbus police officer attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him, with body camera footage showing that the man, who was Black, was unarmed and sitting in bed next to what may have been a vape pen. The […]
Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai. A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division […]
sciotopost.com
75th Anniversary Millersport Sweet Corn Festival Starts Today
Millersport – SInce 1946 the Millersport Sweet corn festival has been being performed in a small town in Fairfield County. The festival boasts around 70 non-profit food and game vendors representing Central Ohio’s finest civic, school, athletic, social, and church organizations. Midway rides, corn-eating contests, a tractor pull, and live bands.
