Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Restaurant Week Returns on September 8th
The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week kicks off on Thursday, September 8th, and runs through Sunday, September 18th. Yes, that means Restaurant “Week” is actually 11 days long, giving you plenty of chances to enjoy discounted meals or special menu offerings from several Charleston area restaurants. The...
holycitysinner.com
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Partners with Warrior Surf Foundation for Annual Share the Stoke Fundraiser
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina today announced its partnership with Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF) for their annual Share the Stoke fundraiser beginning on August 30th, 2022. This year, they have also partnered with an artist local to Maui, HI, Laihha Organna, to design a limited edition t-shirt for the event. Additionally, Mex 1 has partnered with Herradura Tequila, Carolina Surf Brand, and Parrot Surf Shop for this fundraiser.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Horticultural Society Lecture Series Returns Next Month
The Charleston Horticultural Society today announced their 2022-2023 Lecture series. This annual event series features accomplished thought leaders and experts from all over the country in the fields of horticulture, design, and sustainability. This year’s schedule is as follows:. September 12th: David Quick, Ambassador from the Mayor’s Office of...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Named One of Top Fishing Spots for this Labor Day
Charleston has been chosen as one of the top fishing spots for this Labor Day by Fishing Booker, an online marketplace that enables people to list, find, and book fishing trips worldwide. Here’s a look at their picks:. Ketchikan, AK. Santa Cruz, CA. Bar Harbor, ME. Estes Park, CO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holycitysinner.com
Mediterranean Inspired Bar167 Opens Downtown
Bar167, a new downtown restaurant featuring Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, cocktails, and ambiance, officially opened its doors on Fulton Street this month. Located in the former Fulton Five building, Bar167 is the newest venture from 167 Hospitality, a restaurant group known for their popular concepts in both Charleston and Nantucket, Massachusetts. “The...
holycitysinner.com
Dr. Annie Andrews & Lisa Ellis to Take Part in “A Conversation on Children” in September
On Saturday, September 24th, Dr. Annie Andrews, the Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District, and Lisa Ellis, the Democratic candidate for SC State Superintendent of Education, will be joining Buxton Books at the Unitarian Church for a conversation on children. They will be sharing their expertise on issues ranging from education to gun safety to healthcare.
holycitysinner.com
The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires
The Beach Company today announced two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Ward McCarthy (above right) has been hired as an asset management manager at The Beach Company. In this role, he will be leading asset management functions across future multifamily investments, implementing strategies and business plans and overseeing third party management and construction teams. Prior to joining The Beach Company, he spent eight years in various roles at Berkshire Residential Investments and served as vice president at AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets in New York, New York. Originally from Waverly, Ga., McCarthy earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in real estate, as well as his master’s in business administration from The University of Georgia.
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs and Pelicans Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions; Doubleheader Set for Wednesday
The Charleston RiverDogs Tuesday night contest against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions resulting from inclement weather at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park over the last several days. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday night, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning contests.
RELATED PEOPLE
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Invites Residents to Building Safer Communities Event
Join Dorchester County Public Safety Departments on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Dorchester County Fire Rescue Indian Field Station 24 (1504 W. Main St., Harleyville, SC) for the third Building Safer Communities Event. This series is hosted by Dorchester County Fire Rescue, the...
holycitysinner.com
Battery Travel to Pittsburgh for Midweek Clash
The Charleston Battery head to Pennsylvania for a midweek match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Wednesday, August 31st. Kickoff at Highmark Stadium is tabbed for 7 pm. This will be the second time Charleston and Pittsburgh meet this season. The two sides clashed in June when the Battery blanked the Hounds 3-0 at Patriots Point. Augustine Williams, Andrew Booth and Romario Piggott all scored in the first half. Hugo Fauroux notched his first clean sheet with the club to secure the victory.
holycitysinner.com
College of Charleston Biology Professor, Student Investigate Big Impact of Tiny Mud Snail
Go to a mudflat in the Lowcountry during low tide, and you’ll see eastern mud snails plodding along on the surface. About the size of the end of a thumb, these snails have a disproportionate influence on their community. “The eastern mud snail dramatically affects other species,” says Craig...
holycitysinner.com
CARTA, Bosch Representatives Unveil New Bus Shelter
Earlier today, CARTA board members and Bosch representatives gathered to unveil a newly completed bus shelter located near Bosch’s Charleston plant on Dorchester Road (right). The new shelter is the result of a longstanding partnership between the organizations, with the purpose of increasing the safety and accessibility of CARTA’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
holycitysinner.com
Nucor Corporation Expanding in Berkeley County
Nucor Corporation (Nucor), one of the largest manufacturers of steel and steel products in North America, today announced plans to expand operations in Berkeley County. The company is investing $200 million over the next five years. With roots dating back to 1905, Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon...
holycitysinner.com
Traffic Alert: Daytime Road Closure on Goodwill Way for Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project
Charleston County says construction crews will close Goodwill Way on Wednesday, August 31st through Friday, September 2nd from 7 am to 5 pm. Through traffic will be detoured to Mary Ader Avenue and Shelby Ray Court. Crews will be on site to direct traffic. All work is weather dependent. Drivers...
Comments / 0