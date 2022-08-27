The Beach Company today announced two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Ward McCarthy (above right) has been hired as an asset management manager at The Beach Company. In this role, he will be leading asset management functions across future multifamily investments, implementing strategies and business plans and overseeing third party management and construction teams. Prior to joining The Beach Company, he spent eight years in various roles at Berkshire Residential Investments and served as vice president at AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets in New York, New York. Originally from Waverly, Ga., McCarthy earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in real estate, as well as his master’s in business administration from The University of Georgia.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO