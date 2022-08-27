Death toll rises after lorry rolls into street party in Netherlands

The incident took place in the town of Nieuw-Beijerland in the south of the Netherlands.

The death toll from an accident when a lorry drove off a dyke and into a barbecue party in a village south of Rotterdam has risen to six, with a further seven people in hospital, including one in critical condition.

Police said the lorry driver, a 46-year-old Spanish man, was suspected of causing the crash, which happened early on Saturday evening in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland.

The large truck the man was driving left a small rural road, careered down the bank of the dyke and ploughed into the village gathering. Photos of the scene showed bunting hanging between trees and chairs scattered around trestle tables with plates still on them.

The police spokesperson Mirjam Boers said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. “We are investigating what could have happened,” she said.

Forensic investigators worked into the night on Saturday around the lorry where it had stopped at the bottom of the dyke. Later, a crane and a tow truck hauled it back on to the road.

The local mayor, Charlie Aptroot, said after visiting the scene: “My condolences go out to the victims, their families, eyewitnesses and first responders.”

He said he had spoken to many of the people at the scene and expressed “appreciation for the way in which people are there for each other.”