ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Recreational marijuana could soon be legal in these states

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vR4Lb_0hXx48Lc00

(NEXSTAR) – The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall.

Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota, Missouri, and Maryland.

Supporters are also trying to get measures on the ballot in Arkansas, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

Get 50% off Subway sandwiches for 1 month — here’s how

Backers of the Missouri ballot proposal are highlighting a provision that would erase past marijuana-related convictions for nonviolent offenders and those whose conviction didn’t include selling to minors or driving while high.

Despite 60% of Americans supporting the legalization of recreational marijuana in a 2021 Pew Research poll – and over 90% saying either medical or recreational pot should be legal – it doesn’t appear that federal law will be changing any time soon.

In July, Senators Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker, and Ron Wyden released a bill to legalize marijuana, but the legislation appears unlikely to have the 60 votes it would need to pass.

Recreational marijuana is currently legal in the following states:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy shot in the face in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face overnight Tuesday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers went to South Harris Avenue and West Broad Street just after 1:00 a.m. and found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus

You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Nevada, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Alaska State
Local
Maryland Health
State
Vermont State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
South Dakota State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Arkansas Health
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after crashing into Westerville tree

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Westerville, police said. Around noon on Tuesday, a car holding two people crashed into a tree near a residence on the 400 block of Liberty Lane, prompting the street to shut down at both entrances, Westerville police Lt. Justin Alloway said. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
GROVEPORT, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed by falling tree in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WNWO) — A Toledo woman was killed Monday evening when a tree fell on her due to the severe storms that rolled through the area, according to NBC station WNWO. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD) crews responded to a home in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive in South Toledo around 6:25 […]
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill would expand services for kids with developmental delays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A few state lawmakers are taking steps to ensure young Ohio students are set up for success. Introduced to the Statehouse in late July, Senate Bill 356 would expand the age at which children can be evaluated for a developmental delay, paving the way for school districts to receive adequate funding […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 11, missing in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Terrianna Jones was last seen leaving her home in the Washington Street area at approximately 8:15 p.m. Terrianna has black hair and brown eyes; her hair is shorter than seen in the accompanying photo. She was […]
NEWARK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Legalize#Colorado#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Subway#Americans#Pew Research#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead, woman injured in Knox County crash

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash Tuesday night in Knox County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say that Timothy Moyer, 44, was driving a Honda Civic just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 13 in Fredericktown with a 36-year-old woman in the […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why Honda could pick Ohio for new plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Could another major factory soon call the state of Ohio home? According to some state leaders, the answer is yes. In a series of tweets, Gov. Mike DeWine offered a clue that automaker Honda is eyeing the Buckeye State for the expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing. There are now two major […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai. A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy