Celebs Were Super Controversial This Week — Here's What They Did

1. Nick Cannon announced he's having another baby:

"Time stopped and this happened," Nick captioned the Instagram Reel. This will be his ninth or tenth child. Reports have varied. Full story here . @nickcannon / Via Instagram: @nickcannon

2. Hunter Schafer liked and commented on this problematic post that's been dubbed transmedicalist:

The post blames those who don't medically transition for anti-trans legislation. “I hope all of the people (enbies) who fought to have trans identities no longer considered a medical condition that requires dysphoria are happy because you’ve won,” the author of the post wrote. "The red states are beginning to agree with you. Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and gender-affirming surgery are no longer deemed medically necessary for adults in Florida and it’s not going to stop there.” Hunter liked and commented "!!!!" on the post. Full story here . @piggytawain / Via instagram.com

3. Harry Styles made some controversial comments about gay sex in film, and now it's a meme:

When speaking about starring in My Policeman — where he plays a museum curator in love with a policeman — Harry controversially said, "It’s not like, ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me. So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it. There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive." This didn't sit well with people, who called him out — and even became a meme. Full story here .

4. Shia LaBeouf addressed FKA Twigs' allegations that he was abusive toward her:

In an interview with the podcast Real Ones , Shia said, “I hurt that woman. In the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being. I fucked up bad — like crash and burn type shit. [I] hurt a lot of people, and I’m fully aware of that. And I’m going to owe for the rest of my life.” He also admitted to cheating on every person he's been in a relationship with. Full story here . Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for HFA

5. Olivia Wilde claimed that she fired Shia from the film Don't Worry Darling ...

"I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work: His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances," she told Variety. Full story here . Gabe Ginsberg / WireImage

6. ...which Shia refuted, saying he quit:

Shia responded to Olivia in an email to Variety, "You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.” Full story here . Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

7. Then, per Variety, a video Olivia reportedly sent Shia was released, and it told a different story:

After Olivia Wilde claimed Shia LaBeouf was fired from her movie ‘Don't Worry Darling,’ a video of her asking the actor to reconsider his decision to leave the film has leaked.He was originally set to play Harry Styles’ role alongside Florence Pugh. @PopBase 09:34 PM - 26 Aug 2022

8. Harry Styles also addressed accusations of queerbaiting in his cover story with Rolling Stone:

He said the accusations were "silly" and said, “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women.' I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone." Full story here . Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

9. Demi Lovato revealed the several disturbing ways her old team controlled what she ate:

In an interview on Call Her Daddy , Demi said her team would remove food from the mini bar in her room, barricade her in her room, check her bank statements to make sure she only got coffee from Starbucks, and more. Full story here . Call Her Daddy / Via youtube.com

10. Kylie Jenner responded to someone making fun of her lips:

Kylie said the filter was the reason her lips were fuller. Full story here . @kyliejenner / Via tiktok.com

11. Heather Morris accused Jennifer Lopez of rejecting all dancers who were Virgos during an audition:

During an episode of the Just Sayin' podcast , Heather said, "[J.Lo] walks in the room, and she said, 'Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you please raise your hand?' She whispered to her assistant, she looked at them, and she said, 'Thank you so much for coming.' And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez." Full story here . Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

12. Alexa Nikolas protested outside Nickelodeon:

In the wake of Jennette McCurdy's memoir, which exposed the allegedly predatory ways of an unnamed Nickelodeon executive, Alexa Nikolas protested outside the company with a sign saying, "Nickelodeon didn't protect me." She filmed her protest and said, "I did not feel protected at Nickelodeon as a child, personally. So I'm demanding that Nickelodeon starts protecting children and not predators." Full story here . @matchthesource / Via Instagram: @matchthesource

