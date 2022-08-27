Shaquille O'Neal Doubled Down On His Flat Earth Comments From 2017, Despite The Fact That The Earth Is Round

It almost feels like a cliché to declare 2022 the year of Bad Bunny, because let’s face it: The last several years have been entirely his. Since 2020, the Puerto Rican titan has been the most streamed artist in the world, and every rotation around the sun only makes him a bigger phenomenon. He keeps breaking records and climbing skyward, reaching a place reserved for rare, once-in-a-lifetime stars. His latest feat? A truly seismic show — one of two back-to-back nights — at Yankee Stadium as part of the World’s Hottest Tour, one of the biggest concert runs in...

