Shaquille O'Neal Doubled Down On His Flat Earth Comments From 2017, Despite The Fact That The Earth Is Round

Related
Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier on 40 Years With Puma, His Love of Motown and Why LaMelo Ball Is the Next NBA Star to Watch
NBA icon Walt “Clyde” Frazier has been synonymous with Puma for nearly 40 years, and in its latest brand campaign, the athletic giant highlighted what makes his legacy truly remarkable. Puma’s new marketing effort, dubbed “For All Time,” was created to examine the meaning of the word classic, and offers a look at why the company should be considered a classic sneaker brand. To pull this off, Puma put together “The Collective,” a group of influencers who in their own way have shaped sneaker culture including June Ambrose, Mike “Upscale Vandal” Camargo, Rhuigi Villaseñor, Dapper Dan and several others. The latest video...
NBA・
James Harden Gifts Lil Baby Unique Pair of Adidas Shoes
James Harden gifted Lil Baby a one-of-one pair of the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 in 'Chrome' colorway.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Had Special Praise For Kendrick Lamar After His Vancouver Concert: "You're 1 Of A Kind, My Brother. Special Show By A Special Person."
LeBron James is enjoying his offseason to the fullest. After an incredibly tough season in 2021-22, LeBron has taken his time away from the NBA and done whatever he pleases. His appearances at the Drew League and the Crawsover broke the internet and he is just living the best life he can as a man in his position of wealth and status.
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Sugar Bear From "Honey Boo Boo" Got A Big Makeover, And He's Legit Glowing Slash Smiling For The First Time
You probably remember Sugar Bear as Honey Boo Boo's father, and his new smile is truly something to celebrate — like, thank God he got that taken care of, because that before picture looks straight-up painful.
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
'It's Really Not That Deep': Kylie Jenner Claps Back At TikToker Accusing Her Of Trying To 'Seem Normal Enough'
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Kylie Jenner can't catch a break! The socialite is receiving major backlash after posting a video reviewing her new blush lip kits...
Fan Throws Phone on Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It
Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Usher Reveals Reason Why He Won’t Participate In A Verzuz Battle: “Nobody In The World Would Want Smoke With Their Songs”
Don’t bank on Usher participating in a Verzuz battle, as the R&B veteran shared on People Every Day podcast, sharing how nobody would “want the smoke” with him going hit for hit. “I think if you ever came to my show, you would understand that I don’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
An astonishing amount of people watched Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s objectively awful new film
No one expected Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg to work together in 2022, but they did it anyway. And now, a buddy-comedy film that the two actors have starred in has dominated the Netflix charts, despite the negative reviews it received on Rotten Tomatoes. Since its release last Friday, Me...
110 Kinda Weird Questions To Ask Someone To Get To Know Them Better
A lot of these will actually really make you think...I don't know, if I were to fall asleep face-first into a soup, which soup would I want it to be?
"That Stuff Is So Overpriced": People Are Sharing Things They'd Never Spend Money On, Even If They Were Rich, And Points Are Being Made
"I don't care if I'm Jeff Bezos rich, that's just ridiculous."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos
The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
Harry Styles Fans Threw Chicken Nuggets On Stage And Honestly, I'm Just As Confused As He Was
"Interesting, very interesting approach."
‘A Round of Applause for the Number One Artist on the Planet’: Bad Bunny’s Seismic Yankee Stadium Show Was One for the Books
It almost feels like a cliché to declare 2022 the year of Bad Bunny, because let’s face it: The last several years have been entirely his. Since 2020, the Puerto Rican titan has been the most streamed artist in the world, and every rotation around the sun only makes him a bigger phenomenon. He keeps breaking records and climbing skyward, reaching a place reserved for rare, once-in-a-lifetime stars. His latest feat? A truly seismic show — one of two back-to-back nights — at Yankee Stadium as part of the World’s Hottest Tour, one of the biggest concert runs in...
Disney Channel star Meaghan Martin says she was ‘berated, bullied and manipulated’ while filming Camp Rock 2
Former Disney Channel star Meaghan Martin has claimed she was “berated, bullied and manipulated” while filming the sequel to Camp Rock.The actor starred opposite Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas as Tess Tyler in the 2008 musical and its follow-up Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.In a post shared on Instagram on Saturday (27 August), Martin – who first began to speak about her experience in a 2021 interview with The Independent – said that she had had a “really difficult time” filming the 2010 sequel.“Not only was Tess butchered after giving her such a lovely character arc in the...
36 Thoughts I Had While Watching "House Of The Dragon" Episode 2, Including "Dragon Fiiiiiiight"
The Game of Thrones franchise is so funny, because you always know that something as minor as choosing a new king's guard will eventually snowball into like 50,000 people dying.
Khloé Kardashian Gave A Glimpse Into Her Life As A Mom Of Two
"It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously."
BuzzFeed
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0