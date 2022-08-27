ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O'Neal Doubled Down On His Flat Earth Comments From 2017, Despite The Fact That The Earth Is Round

Take a look at this picture of the Earth. What do you see? A round object, perhaps?

That's because the Earth is round . It's round! This is, like, scientific fact. The Earth is round and that's that.

There are, for some reason, a few people out there who believe that the Earth is actually flat — and one of those people just happens to be NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal .

Let's go all the way back to 2017, when Shaq first revealed that he believes the Earth is flat.

"It's true. The Earth is flat," Shaq said at the time, despite it not being true. "Listen, I drive from coast to coast, and this shit is flat to me."

Shaq is a flat-Earther, tooI’m speechlessI love this NBA narrative so muchhttps://t.co/eijTsZKJZm

@brohrbach 02:39 AM - 19 Mar 2017

A few days later, Shaq backpedaled. "I’m joking, you idiots," he said on an episode of the Ball Don't Lie podcast (via CBS Sports ), adding that “This world we live in, people take things too seriously."

Well, five years later, and it seems like Shaq is back to talking about how he thinks the Earth is flat.

During an interview on the Kyle & Jackie O Show , Shaq yet again reiterated his belief in the theory that the Earth is flat.

“It’s a theory," he said. "It’s just a theory, they teach us a lot of things.”

While Shaq also acknowledged that believing the Earth is flat is a "conspiracy theory," he also tried to justify the theory itself while talking about his recent flight to Australia, where he was conducting the interview from.

“I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go this way,” Shaq said while moving his arm in a diagonal direction, adding that he also “didn’t tip over” or “go upside down” during the flight.

Shaq also questioned whether the Earth actually spins on its axis — another scientific fact that isn't really, y'know, in question. Like, ever.

“You know they say the world is spinning? I’ve been living on a house on a lake for 30 years, not once did the lake rotate to the left or right,” he claimed, before elaborating on why, exactly, he's giving this stuff a second thought.

“I like listening to theories. It’s not about figuring them out, or he’s wrong or he’s right — it’s just a theory.”

Alright man, whatever. Just don't call me if you're looking to travel to the literal edge of the Earth — because you ain't gonna find it.

