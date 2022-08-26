Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
NASDAQ
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
NASDAQ
With Auto Demand Likely To Revive, Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Attractive?
Cleveland-Cliffs stock (NYSE: CLF) has gained almost 11% over the last month, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which has gained about 1% over the same period. There are a couple of factors driving the stock higher. Over the last few years, the company has transitioned from being a supplier of iron ore into a large integrated steel mill operator, which has given the company significant exposure to the automotive sector. Now production in the auto industry has been weighed down by supply chain constraints through the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there are signs that the component supply shortage is easing, and this could help drive auto production higher, helping suppliers such as Cleveland-Cliffs. Separately, the company just raised current spot rates for all its carbon steel hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products by a minimum of $75 per ton and this could also be a sign of reviving demand from the auto market. Now to be sure, there are lingering concerns about the U.S. economy, considering that GDP has contracted over the last two quarters straight, with interest rates also on the rise. However, investors are likely to find CLF stock to be reasonably valued at current levels, considering that it trades at just about 4.5x consensus 2022 earnings and 6.8x 2023 earnings.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Mudslide Continues; Crowdstrike (CRWD) Posts Strong Q2
The market mudslide continued a third-straight trading day today, with the Dow slipping another -0.96%, the S&P 500 -1.10% and the Nasdaq -1.12% — now down -4% for the past week. Weakest of all on the day was the small-cap Russell 2000, which fell -1.54%. The tone of market...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Should Schwab U.S. LargeCap ETF (SCHX) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 11/03/2009, the Schwab U.S. LargeCap ETF (SCHX) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $29.07 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
NASDAQ
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today
It's no surprise that many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have plans to raise capital as they work toward manufacturing at a scale that brings in enough cash. Investors react negatively anyway when those plans are announced. Today, that helped drive shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA)...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust IndustrialsProducer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, the First Trust IndustrialsProducer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their...
NASDAQ
Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks as the Fed Stay Hawkish
Powell vowed once again last Friday to keep the Fed’s inflation fight going, which means higher interest rates. The Fed chair also stressed once again the central bank’s willingness to cause pain in the form of higher unemployment and slowing growth, if that is what it takes to drag down prices.
NASDAQ
3 Large Cap Stocks Traded By U.S. Politicians in the Past Six Months
The railroad industry has caught the market’s attention lately as the federal regulator, the Surface Transportation Board (STB), highlighted issues and suggested ways to revitalize the country’s freight services. Notably, the U.S. freight railroad industry is dominated by a few big players, including Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Interestingly, these companies are part of the portfolios of some prominent U.S. politicians as well.
NASDAQ
What's Happening With Diageo Stock?
Diageo stock (NYSE: DEO) has fallen 6% in a month, while it’s down 18% year-to-date. The company recently paused some of the whiskey sales in a few states in India to push the price hikes. This move may result in a hit on the region’s volume growth in the near term. Late last month, the company reported its full-fiscal 2022 results (fiscal ends in June) with revenue growth of 20% y-o-y, led by both volume and price gains across geographies. However, a high inflationary environment and rising oil prices will likely weigh on consumer demand, impacting retail stocks. For instance, Diageo’s peer, Anheuser-Busch Inbev stock (NYSE; BUD), has also seen a 7% fall in a month.
NASDAQ
Why Digital Realty Trust is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (DLR)
Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.9% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
Why Freyr Battery Was an Electric Stock Today
Investors were very much plugged in to Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) stock on Tuesday. The next-generation battery maker's shares closed nearly 9% higher, in contrast to the slumping S&P 500 index, on news of a new deal signed by the company. So what. Freyr announced Tuesday morning that it has...
NASDAQ
Should You Hold Onto Public Storage (PSA) Stock Right Now?
Shares of Public Storage PSA have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the quarter. The company’s shares have rallied 6.3%, while the industry has gained 4.4% over this period. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable...
NASDAQ
These Soaring Cryptos Could Help You Retire Early
What makes investing in cryptocurrencies so attractive for many is the potential for almost unlimited upside. Even cryptos that have already seen 10-fold returns could still have another 10-fold in them as soon as the next bull-market rally arrives. Because so many cryptos are trading at rock-bottom prices right now, many of them could reclaim former highs as soon as market sentiment improves.
NASDAQ
Are E-Commerce Stocks Bottoming Out?
Our theme of E-Commerce Stocks, which is comprised of U.S.-based e-commerce companies as well as logistics and payment players, has declined by almost 41% year-to-date, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq-100, which remains down by 24% over the same period. There are several trends that are hurting the sector. The big e-commerce surge that was seen through the lockdown phase of the Covid-19 pandemic is now cooling off, and this is reflected in revenue growth rates and stock prices in the theme. Moreover, the U.S. economy has been weak with GDP contracting over the last two quarters straight. Consumers have also been scaling back on retail spending amid high inflation while spending more on travel and experiences. Moreover, the ongoing supply chain issues, labor shortages, and surging inflation are also impacting the cost base of e-commerce players.
NASDAQ
PTC Inc. Stock Lost 4% In One Week, What's Next?
PTC Inc. stock (NASDAQ: PTC) has lost 4.1% in the last week, marginally lower than the S&P 500 (down 4%). However, the stock has also underperformed over the last ten days (-8.3% vs -5.1%) and one month (-8.9% vs -0.2%). PTC is a global software and services company that offers...
NASDAQ
United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL) closed at $35.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
Comments / 0