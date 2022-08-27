ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

cw39.com

Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston keeping eye on potential storms in Atlantic, near Yucatan

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical disturbances that could potentially bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast region. A large low-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is producing showers and disorganized clouds and has an 80% chance of forming into a cyclone at some point this week, according to information released Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Another low-pressure system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Second Baptist Church receives blowback over politically charged sermon

A sermon delivered Sunday by Rev. Ed Young of Houston's Second Baptist Church, in which he criticized the crime-related policies of "left-wing progressives" and urged congregates to "throw those bums out of office," has raised questions about whether the church could be within the crosshairs of the Internal Revenue Service. Nonprofit organizations like the church are prohibited from lobbying or campaigning on behalf of or against a candidate for elected office, otherwise they could lose their federal tax exemption.
railfan.com

Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2

HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
L'Observateur

Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker offshore Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a tanker vessel offshore Galveston, Texas, Sunday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at 7:20 a.m. from the captain of the crude oil tanker Caribbean Voyager that a 60-year-old crew member was experiencing stroke-like symptoms in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area, 37 miles offshore. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
spacecityweather.com

A soggy start to August’s final week in Houston

Good morning. If you missed our tropical update yesterday, check that out here, as it runs down all the items in the Atlantic basin we’re watching. We’ll update a couple items below based on what we see this morning. Meanwhile, today has the potential to be a bit...
Houston Press

A Celebration of Texas Dive Bars, Clubs and Watering Holes

On a recent Friday afternoon, Anthony Head, author of Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State, is sitting in Warren’s Inn in downtown Houston, ready to talk about his new book. “Texas A&M (University Press) made me change the subtitle of the book to Enduring Neighborhood...
cw39.com

Houston weather: keep the sprinklers off, wet pattern holds

HOUSTON (KIAH) — More widespread rain heads for Southeast Texas this week as the unsettled weather pattern continues. It won’t be constant, but at times it’ll be soggy, likely resulting in one to two inches of rain for much of the region this week. Isolated locations could certainly get more.
fox26houston.com

Ground stops in effect at Bush, Hobby airport due to storms

HOUSTON - The storms moving across the Houston area are causing some travel problems this afternoon. According to the FAA, there are ground stops at both George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport. The ground stop is in effect at Bush Airport until 4:15 p.m. and until 4 p.m. at...
