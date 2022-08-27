Read full article on original website
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Battleship Texas docks in Galveston after daylong, historic tow
Crews got underway at 6 a.m. to move the historic vessel. Now, needed repairs will return to its former glory.
cw39.com
Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
La Porte woman thought to be missing found in South America
LA PORTE, Texas — A La Porte woman who has been missing for nearly a year has been found in Ecuador, according to the U.S. Marshals. Josefa Vela, the then 36-year-old mother, was last seen in September 2021 leaving her La Porte home in a black Chevy Tahoe. Family...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston keeping eye on potential storms in Atlantic, near Yucatan
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical disturbances that could potentially bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast region. A large low-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is producing showers and disorganized clouds and has an 80% chance of forming into a cyclone at some point this week, according to information released Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Another low-pressure system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.
This Texas City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
nypressnews.com
Citing recent abortion polls, Texas Democrats go on offense against Republican opponents
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – At a news conference in Houston on Thursday, Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O’Rourke slammed the state’s new law that bans most abortions with no exceptions for rape and incest. The only exception is to save a mother’s life. O’Rourke said, “Reproductive healthcare...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Second Baptist Church receives blowback over politically charged sermon
A sermon delivered Sunday by Rev. Ed Young of Houston's Second Baptist Church, in which he criticized the crime-related policies of "left-wing progressives" and urged congregates to "throw those bums out of office," has raised questions about whether the church could be within the crosshairs of the Internal Revenue Service. Nonprofit organizations like the church are prohibited from lobbying or campaigning on behalf of or against a candidate for elected office, otherwise they could lose their federal tax exemption.
Actions speak louder than words...
I am running for city council because I love League City and the people that live here. During this anniversary week of Hurricane Harvey, I am reminded that it was this devastating disaster that started my interest in City Council.
Battleship Texas on the move: What you need to know, best places to watch the ship head to Galveston
LA PORTE, Texas — Tuesday will be the last full day the Battleship Texas will be docked at its longtime La Porte home at the San Jacinto Battleground. The last remaining battleship that served in both World Wars will be headed to Galveston on Wednesday for $35 million in repairs.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
railfan.com
Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2
HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker offshore Galveston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a tanker vessel offshore Galveston, Texas, Sunday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at 7:20 a.m. from the captain of the crude oil tanker Caribbean Voyager that a 60-year-old crew member was experiencing stroke-like symptoms in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area, 37 miles offshore. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
spacecityweather.com
A soggy start to August’s final week in Houston
Good morning. If you missed our tropical update yesterday, check that out here, as it runs down all the items in the Atlantic basin we’re watching. We’ll update a couple items below based on what we see this morning. Meanwhile, today has the potential to be a bit...
Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California
Long Beach will see highs in the upper 80s, rising to 89 and 91 next weekend. The post Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Houston Press
A Celebration of Texas Dive Bars, Clubs and Watering Holes
On a recent Friday afternoon, Anthony Head, author of Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State, is sitting in Warren’s Inn in downtown Houston, ready to talk about his new book. “Texas A&M (University Press) made me change the subtitle of the book to Enduring Neighborhood...
'Factually, what he said was wrong' | Mayor Turner fires back at pastor's sermon calling out Houston leaders
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner fired back at a prominent pastor after comments he made during one of his sermons this past weekend. Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor Dr. Ed Young called out those in office and said the bond issue in Harris County makes the area vulnerable to crime.
Artemis 1 will launch in Florida, but it wouldn't have been possible without Space City
Nearly 50 years have passed since images of Americans heading to the moon were captured, but that wait is set to end on Monday.
cw39.com
Houston weather: keep the sprinklers off, wet pattern holds
HOUSTON (KIAH) — More widespread rain heads for Southeast Texas this week as the unsettled weather pattern continues. It won’t be constant, but at times it’ll be soggy, likely resulting in one to two inches of rain for much of the region this week. Isolated locations could certainly get more.
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition.
fox26houston.com
Ground stops in effect at Bush, Hobby airport due to storms
HOUSTON - The storms moving across the Houston area are causing some travel problems this afternoon. According to the FAA, there are ground stops at both George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport. The ground stop is in effect at Bush Airport until 4:15 p.m. and until 4 p.m. at...
