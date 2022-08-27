DALLAS - North Texas junior quarterback Austin Aune was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week presented by Blenders Eyewear, the league announced on Monday. The junior from Argyle, Texas, made the first opening-game start of his career after throwing for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-29 passing in the Mean Green's 31-13 win in El Paso on Saturday night.

DENTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO