Denton, TX

meangreensports.com

Volleyball Travels for Road Meeting Versus SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Mean Green Volleyball (1-2) will travel to Stephen F. Austin (3-0) for its first road match of the season on Tuesday. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ from Robert H. Shelton Gymnasium. North Texas collected its first win with a season-opening sweep of...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
meangreensports.com

Aune Named C-USA Offensive Player Of The Week

DALLAS - North Texas junior quarterback Austin Aune was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week presented by Blenders Eyewear, the league announced on Monday. The junior from Argyle, Texas, made the first opening-game start of his career after throwing for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-29 passing in the Mean Green's 31-13 win in El Paso on Saturday night.
DENTON, TX
meangreensports.com

Mean Green Shutout SFA, 4-0

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The North Texas women's soccer team scored three goals before the 22nd minute Sunday at Stephen F. Austin and held the clean sheet to claim a 4-0 victory when it was all said and done. Fifth-year senior Olivia Klein scored two of UNT's four goals Sunday...
DENTON, TX

