Ypsilanti, MI

Mother-Daughter duo shared graduation day at Eastern Michigan University's Aug. 2022 Commencement Ceremony

YPSILANTI – Eastern Michigan University prides itself on being an institution of opportunity. A great example is an opportunity for a mother-daughter duo to share the same graduation day. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Dr. Kimberly Brown graduated with her doctorate in education studies, while her daughter, Kyra Brown, graduated with a bachelor's degree in social work.
