gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
ksl.com
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Camper trailer sparks in flames in Davis County
KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a camper trailer fire in Davis County. As crews were responding to the fire around 12:59 a.m., the caller reported the fire has spread into a barn, and hay was currently engulfed in flames. Automatic aid was received from the Layton City […]
utahrealtygroup.com
5014 W 6600 S, West Jordan, UT 84081
Great opportunity! Calling all INVESTORS! Great location! You won't want to pass this one up. Priced to sell. Great potential Needs to go fast. Extra basement entry from the garage, Fully fenced big back yard with deck perfect for entertaining. Buyer to verify all information.
What Utah politicians are saying about the racist incident at a BYU volleyball game
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson had racial slurs yelled at her during volleyball game at BYU. Utah politicians call in the incident shocking and disgusting. BYU apologized and banned the fan.
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
Gephardt Daily
LDS Church president returns to valley his family helped settle to celebrate planned Ephraim Utah Temple
EPHRAIM, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson returned to the Sanpete Valley his ancestors helped settle for a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for a new temple in Ephraim. The Ephraim Utah Temple is being built on a 9.16-acre site at the intersection of...
kjzz.com
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
KSLTV
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON, Utah — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some...
kslnewsradio.com
Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market
SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
eastidahonews.com
BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to...
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollars
photo of moneyPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Do you a financial boost right now during this time of rising prices? Well, there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by three senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These individuals want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.The parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. And payments would start at the time of pregnancy.
Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
UPDATE: Girl allegedly set up SLC robbery, kidnapping of 17 y/o boy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy became the victim of an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that took place in a Salt Lake City motel on August 29 after police say he was set up by a girl who was working in conjunction with two adult men. The two men involved in this incident, […]
Multiple injured after Park City bicycle accident
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Park City Fire Department, along with medical personnel, responded to a bicycle accident. Officials say the accident happened on Chalk Creek Road, and involved multiple patients. One critical patient was reportedly airlifted to the hospital, while another was taken by ambulance in stable […]
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man dies in rollover crash during Knolls 200 race in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man died Saturday after the truck he was a passenger in rolled in the Knolls area of Tooele County Saturday. Officers of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at about 7:15 a.m., Sgt. David...
Alta High School football player suffers severe spinal cord injury
A Utah teenager is in the intensive care unit at Primary Children's Hospital after a severe injury to his spinal cord during a high school football game.
