ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets

Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
MIDWAY, UT
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Camper trailer sparks in flames in Davis County

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a camper trailer fire in Davis County. As crews were responding to the fire around 12:59 a.m., the caller reported the fire has spread into a barn, and hay was currently engulfed in flames. Automatic aid was received from the Layton City […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Lehi, UT
City
Springville, UT
City
Orem, UT
County
Utah County, UT
City
Cedar Hills, UT
Utah County, UT
Government
City
Lindon, UT
City
American Fork, UT
Provo, UT
Government
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

5014 W 6600 S, West Jordan, UT 84081

Great opportunity! Calling all INVESTORS! Great location! You won't want to pass this one up. Priced to sell. Great potential Needs to go fast. Extra basement entry from the garage, Fully fenced big back yard with deck perfect for entertaining. Buyer to verify all information.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Volunteers#Utah Valley#Labor Day#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#American#The Knights Of Mayhem
Gephardt Daily

Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market

SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
eastidahonews.com

BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to...
PROVO, UT
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollars

photo of moneyPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Do you a financial boost right now during this time of rising prices? Well, there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by three senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These individuals want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.The parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. And payments would start at the time of pregnancy.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Multiple injured after Park City bicycle accident

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Park City Fire Department, along with medical personnel, responded to a bicycle accident. Officials say the accident happened on Chalk Creek Road, and involved multiple patients. One critical patient was reportedly airlifted to the hospital, while another was taken by ambulance in stable […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy