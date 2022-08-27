Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Ohio students attend leadership, mentoring event at Great American Ball Park
CINCINNATI — A local "My Brother's Keeper" event was held Wednesday. Young people crowded around Mr. Red for autographs, took selfies with the Mayor of Cincinnati, and swapped stories with a U. S. Senator at Great American Ball Park. It's the second year the Cincinnati Reds have held the...
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
footballscoop.com
Sam Pittman: "Some guys bring iced tea, and some guys bring liquor."
The Week 1 schedule blesses us with many a great game from Thursday to Monday. So many, in fact, that a game like Cincinnati-Arkansas gets overlooked. In one of three games pitting ranked opponents (Oregon-Georgia and Notre Dame-Ohio State are the other two), the No. 23-ranked Bearcats look to build off their 13-1 season against a 19th-ranked Razorback squad coming off a 9-4 breakthrough of its own.
WLWT 5
Sunshine Starts September
CINCINNATI — Looking nice until we hit the long holiday weekend. That's when rain and storms move back in.
WLWT 5
City, police leaders work with UC officials to curb wild block parties
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati and Cincinnati police are both responding to those wild block parties held near the University of Cincinnati’s campus last weekend. Video from Flora Fest shows students packing in, singing, drinking, and even standing on top of cars. “Heard the noises turned the...
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
wvxu.org
Why the Cincinnati library wants your old high school yearbook
Local librarians want to preserve a bit of history you might prefer to keep buried in the basement — your high school yearbook. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is trying to expand its yearbook collection, which already includes 3,000 items. Larry Richmond, department manager of genealogy and...
Fox 19
Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week in Florence
'On the Rocks' is a Luxe Liquor and Spirits Event Benefiting a Great Cause!. A swanky new spirits and cocktail event, On the Rocks, is making its Queen City debut on Friday, September 16 at MegaCorp Pavilon from 6:00-9:00 p.m. • This upscale experience is hosted by Cincinnati Magazine and will attract and inspire liquor and cocktail enthusiasts near and far. • On the Rocks is a stylish mashup and celebration of Cincinnati's impressive hospitality and bartending scene. • Whether you enjoy a smooth bourbon, vodka or gin, you will be delighted by the wide variety of tasting samples and cocktails.
WKRC
World's best female golfers to compete in Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The world’s best female golfers will be arriving at Kenwood Country Club soon for the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA event. Tournament Director Emily Norell joined Local 12's Bob Herzog in the studio to share what we can expect.
WLWT 5
Hamilton Twp. police seeing 'success' with new school zone speeding campaign
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON, Ohio — With most school districts settling into their first weeks of class, Hamilton Township Police Department reminds drivers to follow the newly reinstated school speed zone. To help prove a point with its increased enforcement of school zone speeds, the police department started a social...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
WKRC
Couple honors tradition to see Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks every year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As fans gear up to see the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks on Labor Day weekend, some of the biggest fireworks fans in the Tri-State shared their plans for the show. David Hawk and Patricia Hinton have seen every fireworks show there is. They started coming together as...
WLWT 5
Early Morning Downpours
CINCINNATI — Watch for high water early, but this rain tapers before lunchtime. Turning comfortable for the middle of the week.
plasticstoday.com
Cold Jet Spends $4.9 Million to Consolidate Operations in Ohio
Dry-ice technology pioneer Cold Jet said it plans to invest $4.9 million in a new facility that will house company headquarters, manufacturing, and production under one roof. The move is needed, the company said, to meet demand — during the last two years, Cold Jet has experienced 18% year-over-year growth.
WLWT 5
Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Police have opened Glenway Avenue after a crash prompted the road to close between Grand and State avenues. The road was closed while Duke Energy responded to the scene to repair a damaged utility pole, Wednesday. Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in...
WLWT 5
Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday
LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
