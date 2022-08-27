ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

footballscoop.com

Sam Pittman: "Some guys bring iced tea, and some guys bring liquor."

The Week 1 schedule blesses us with many a great game from Thursday to Monday. So many, in fact, that a game like Cincinnati-Arkansas gets overlooked. In one of three games pitting ranked opponents (Oregon-Georgia and Notre Dame-Ohio State are the other two), the No. 23-ranked Bearcats look to build off their 13-1 season against a 19th-ranked Razorback squad coming off a 9-4 breakthrough of its own.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WLWT 5

City, police leaders work with UC officials to curb wild block parties

CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati and Cincinnati police are both responding to those wild block parties held near the University of Cincinnati’s campus last weekend. Video from Flora Fest shows students packing in, singing, drinking, and even standing on top of cars. “Heard the noises turned the...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Why the Cincinnati library wants your old high school yearbook

Local librarians want to preserve a bit of history you might prefer to keep buried in the basement — your high school yearbook. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is trying to expand its yearbook collection, which already includes 3,000 items. Larry Richmond, department manager of genealogy and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week in Florence

'On the Rocks' is a Luxe Liquor and Spirits Event Benefiting a Great Cause!. A swanky new spirits and cocktail event, On the Rocks, is making its Queen City debut on Friday, September 16 at MegaCorp Pavilon from 6:00-9:00 p.m. • This upscale experience is hosted by Cincinnati Magazine and will attract and inspire liquor and cocktail enthusiasts near and far. • On the Rocks is a stylish mashup and celebration of Cincinnati's impressive hospitality and bartending scene. • Whether you enjoy a smooth bourbon, vodka or gin, you will be delighted by the wide variety of tasting samples and cocktails.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Early Morning Downpours

CINCINNATI — Watch for high water early, but this rain tapers before lunchtime. Turning comfortable for the middle of the week.
CINCINNATI, OH
plasticstoday.com

Cold Jet Spends $4.9 Million to Consolidate Operations in Ohio

Dry-ice technology pioneer Cold Jet said it plans to invest $4.9 million in a new facility that will house company headquarters, manufacturing, and production under one roof. The move is needed, the company said, to meet demand — during the last two years, Cold Jet has experienced 18% year-over-year growth.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Police have opened Glenway Avenue after a crash prompted the road to close between Grand and State avenues. The road was closed while Duke Energy responded to the scene to repair a damaged utility pole, Wednesday. Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
LOVELAND, OH

Community Policy