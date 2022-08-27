ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Police: 2 confirmed dead after truck drives into barbecue

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hXwfLxh00

A truck drove off a Dutch dike and slammed into a neighborhood barbecue in a village Saturday evening, and police said two people were confirmed killed and multiple people were injured.

Police were trying to determine why the truck left the road in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland just south of Rotterdam and careered down the side of a dike.

They said in a statement said that the driver, a 46-year-old man from Spain , was arrested as part of the investigation and taken to a police station.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. “For the time being, we are keeping all scenarios about the facts open,” the police statement said.

Photos of the scene showed bunting hanging between trees and chairs scattered around trestle tables.

Police worked into the night around the truck before a crane and a tow truck hauled it back onto the road.

Local Mayor Charlie Aptroot visited the scene Saturday night.

“My condolences go out to the victims, their families, eyewitnesses and first responders," he said in a statement.

He added that he had spoken to many of the people at the scene and expressed "appreciation for the way in which people are there for each other.”

Comments / 210

AP_001990.adb14fa1c56a4da8bef8bfa78ceab0fc.1715
4d ago

You step outside to go about your daily routine and you never know what could happen. Imagine just going to a barbecue and end up getting killed. Prayers for them and their families. 💔🙏

Reply(50)
121
Jeffrey B
4d ago

Remember when the guy plowed his SUV into parade watchers killing several while this network along with the rest of legacy media wouldn't show his mugshot or identify his race?

Reply(11)
28
Elaine Fletcher
4d ago

Dutch: Ik stuur mijn gebeden Naar de families die hun dierbaren hebben verloren. English: I'm sending my prayers to the families that have lost loved ones.

Reply
16
Related
Fox News

Beloved Minnesota police officer found mysteriously dead after not returning home from work

A beloved Minnesota police officer was found mysteriously dead in his patrol vehicle after not returning home from work, police announced late Wednesday. Deputy Dallas Edeburn left a patrol office in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. A search ensued when his family reported that he'd never arrived, and Edeburn was later found deceased inside his vehicle on the route between his home and the station.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Police#Traffic Accident#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
LADbible

Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself

A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
PALM BEACH, FL
Law & Crime

Slain 3-Year-Old Girl Thrown Against a Wall Was Covered in ‘Hundreds of Small Scars,’ Police Say

A slain 3-year-old girl apparently suffered extreme physical abuse at the hands of her caretakers, judging by allegations from police. Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, were booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Friday on a first-degree murder charge, records show. The two were also taken in for child abuse and child neglect charges regarding a young boy in their care, police say.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Miami

Man driving with girlfriend killed by woman posing as stranded motorist

A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said.Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park in east Alabama last week, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Yasmine Hider and Krystal Diane Pinkins were charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery, the statement said.Wounded several times during the confrontation, Hider was awaiting transfer to jail from a Birmingham hospital where she underwent surgery for her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

809K+
Followers
174K+
Post
458M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy