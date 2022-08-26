A man with a criminal history was arrested after tripping an alarm at a Walgreens in Leesburg. Leesburg police officers responded to the Walgreens at 901 S. 14th St. early Sunday morning when the alarm system sounded. After the officers searched the building and found nothing amiss, they exited the store and found 27-year-old Cody Michael Blasberg of Inverness standing in the store’s parking lot. Blasberg admitted he set off the alarm when he exited the store. He claimed he went into the store to use the restroom, just before midnight and that when he came out, no one was in the store. He went across the street to the 7-Eleven store and returned to tell the officers what had happened.

2 DAYS AGO