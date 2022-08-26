Read full article on original website
WESH
Deputies: Clermont man beat wife, stepson to death with hammer before raping witness
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — New details came in on a double murder and rape uncovered in Lake County Wednesday. Investigators say Justin Jones killed two people with a hammer and one of the victims was a teenager. Justin Jones, 41, refused to go in front of a judge Thursday...
leesburg-news.com
Mount Dora man charged with selling drugs at John L. Johnson Park
A Mount Dora man is in the Lake County Jail after being arrested for allegedly selling drugs and having a gun at a city park in Leesburg. Jasper Evan Tate, 43, of 1111 Grant Ave. in Mount Dora, was charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a municipal park, possession of controlled substances, delivery or manufacture of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted Florida felon.
leesburg-news.com
Man arrested after allegedly hiding drugs in Family Discount Mart
A Leesburg man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly hiding drugs in the store room of the Family Discount Discount Mart. A Leesburg police officer observed a car with deeply tinted windows pull into the store’s parking lot 2201 Griffin Road. The officer saw 41-year-old Herbert Lee Harris Jr. get out of the driver’s side door of the car and enter the store.
WCJB
Marion County couple wanted after posing as homeless, stealing good samaritan’s truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a pair of grand theft auto suspects they say stole a good samaritan’s truck. Deputies say 32-year-old Jonathan Whitaker and 28-year-old Kristina Visnich approached someone at Ocala Jai Alai and claimed to be homeless. The victim offered...
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
ocala-news.com
22-year-old Ocala convicted felon sentenced to 32 months in federal prison for possessing firearm
Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced 22-year-old D’Andra Miller of Ocala to 32 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Miller had pleaded guilty on May 24, 2022. According to court records, Miller was found with a firearm on two...
leesburg-news.com
DUI suspect blames crash on cat crossing the road
A Leesburg woman blamed a cat who was crossing the road early Tuesday night for causing her to crash into a bush. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Perkins Street when a citizen reported an accident. The officer found 31-year-old Ashley Sharon Moon standing beside a gold GMC sport utility vehicle which had struck a large bush. Moon told the officer she was on her way home from the Shamrock Bar in Leesburg when a cat ran into the road. She said she swerved her vehicle to miss the cat and ended up in the bush.
Shocking Ending to Hunt for Double-Murder Suspects
A couple sought in a Florida double homicide were found after a police pursuit and car crash: She was dead of a gunshot wound, and he was alive with a stolen firearm in his waistband, officials said Monday. Samantha H. Butler, 29, and Roger M. Gilbert, 35, both of Alabama, were persons of interest in Thursday’s fatal shooting of Shane Clements, 41, and David Mikell, 34, in Altoona. On Friday, cops got a call about a car with a bullet hole in it and pulled it over, but Gilbert and Butler sped off and eventually crashed in Ormond Beach. That’s when officers found Butler dead inside—but not from crash injuries—and they nabbed Gilbert inside a Dollar Tree. “Detectives still don’t know if the co-defendant who was found shot was on her own hands or his hands,” an investigator said in court, according to WESH.Read it at WESH
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeking help identifying scratch-off lottery ticket theft suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in Ocala. According to a social media post from MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) recently entered the Circle K convenience...
WCJB
Ocala man sentenced to 38 years for drug trafficking
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 33-year-old Jonathan Jermain Thomas was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for his role in leading a drug trafficking network. Prosecutors say he supplied large amounts of drugs to a trap house in Summerfield. At this trap house, his accomplices would then prepare the...
leesburg-news.com
Woman charged with using stolen credit card at motel and stores
A Fruitland Park woman was arrested Monday after she reportedly used a stolen credit card to check into a motel and purchase items at two stores. Megan Nicole Blackmon, 33, of 36851 Wilmington Road, was charged with three counts of ID theft and single counts of fraudulent use of a credit card ($100 or more) and scheme to defraud (less than $20,000).
leesburg-news.com
Man with criminal history arrested after tripping alarm at Walgreens in Leesburg
A man with a criminal history was arrested after tripping an alarm at a Walgreens in Leesburg. Leesburg police officers responded to the Walgreens at 901 S. 14th St. early Sunday morning when the alarm system sounded. After the officers searched the building and found nothing amiss, they exited the store and found 27-year-old Cody Michael Blasberg of Inverness standing in the store’s parking lot. Blasberg admitted he set off the alarm when he exited the store. He claimed he went into the store to use the restroom, just before midnight and that when he came out, no one was in the store. He went across the street to the 7-Eleven store and returned to tell the officers what had happened.
WESH
'We are hurting': Family of 19-year-old woman shot, killed in Orange County desperate for answers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a shooting at her apartment complex in Orange County. The family of the 19-year-old, who was identified as Raniyah Gandy, spoke Tuesday morning about Gandy's death. On June 1 at 3 a.m., Gandy was shot to death while sitting in...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg officer draws weapon while ordering man from pickup in Walmart parking lot
A Leesburg police officer used his department service pistol to order a man out of a pickup in the parking lot of the Walmart store. The officer was on patrol early Saturday night when he noticed a white pickup truck with a heavily damaged license plate. The officer began following the truck and turned on his emergency lights near the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Shirly’s Way. The truck ignored the officer’s emergency lights and continued to drive at normal traffic speeds until it came to a red light at South Dixie Highway. At that point the officer activated his siren, according to the arrest report.
click orlando
Man, 24, arrested in fatal stabbing at Marion County home, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened Sunday morning in a Citra home, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office responded to NE 134th Place after receiving reports that someone was killed during an assault....
Citrus County Chronicle
Attorneys of Ocala woman charged with murder withdraw ask for detention hearing
Defense attorneys for an Ocala woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills withdrew their request for a judge to give their client a bond. Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera appeared Tuesday, Aug. 30, before Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton for what was scheduled as...
WESH
Lake County investigators give update on double homicide
Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man with fake green card jailed after being stopped on turnpike
A Guatemalan immigrant is in the Lake County Jail after handing a state trooper a phony green card during a traffic stop on Florida’s Turnpike. Edwin Roberto Jimenez-Diaz, 29, of 2109 Griffin Road, was charged Friday with possessing a forged driver’s license or ID card, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and driving with a suspended license.
WESH
Ormond Beach police identify deceased woman named person of interest in double homicide
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. The Ormond Beach Police Department has identified the woman who was a person of interest in a Lake County double homicide. Lake County Sheriff's Office says two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona Thursday night. According to Lake County deputies,...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teen charged with threatening to shoot up Tavares High School
A 17-year-old Tavares High School student was arrested Friday after he reportedly wrote a threatening message on a classroom computer. The Leesburg teen was charged with making written or electronic threats to kill after a message was found that said, “I am going to shoot this school up next Monday,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office report.
