Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: Aug. 29, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. Same old story with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today, although not as numerous as most days this summer. Scattered thundershowers possible again...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug.29
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was an issue Monday morning as visibility occasionally dropped to near zero miles in a few Big Bend and South Georgia locations. The visibility improved to above a mile in many reporting stations by 9 a.m. Monday. One the fog and low clouds dissipate late in the day, daytime heating along with ample moisture will allow for elevated rain chances Monday afternoon. Coverage and confidence will be at 60% with highs near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coast.
Two die in car crash in Gulf County
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash in Gulf County left two people dead Sunday morning. Florida High Way Patrol Troopers said it was a head-on crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck off CR-386. Troopers told NewsChannel 7 that both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
UPDATE: Woman trapped on train builds new life in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Now to an update on a story we first brought you back in April. Valeriya Petuskova’s mother, Zoya was crammed on a train alongside other Ukrainians trying to escape. Fast forward to now, Zoya has made it to Tallahassee after a close call. During her journey,...
First to Know Forecast: Localized flooding under heavy rain this week
TALLAHASSEE — Temperatures will still warm to the upper 80s and low 90s, but storms will return Monday afternoon. Storms will develop through the mid-afternoon hours. Gusty wind and frequent lightning will be possible with some storms. Our biggest concerns will be focused on the heavy amounts of rain...
Semi vs semi crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash late Monday morning on County Road 162 and Bumpnose Road that involved two semi-trucks. The first semi-truck that was driven by a 30-year-old man was traveling eastbound on County Road 162 around 11 a.m., according to FHP. The second semi-truck that was being driven by a 72-year-old man was “attempting to back” westbound on County Road 162 onto Bumpnose Road.
Teen with loaded gun arrested at Gene Cox Stadium
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy arrested a teen with a loaded gun at Gene Cox Stadium on Friday. The 14-year-old boy was at the football game, even though he is not enrolled at any of the high schools playing or any other Leon County School, and was wearing a jacket with a large bulge in the front pocket covering up the gun, according to LCSO.
Tallahassee recording sets the stage for a thriving local music scene
Tallahassee's Goldie Sound Production helps set the stage for a thriving local music scene with quarterly "In the Mix" networking event.
Florida's 'tool time' sales-tax holiday kicks off during Labor Day weekend
TALLAHASSEE - Florida's first "tool time" sales-tax holiday on tools and other home repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. Here are qualifying items exempt from tax: • Toolboxes for vehicles selling for $300 or less • Power tools selling for $300 or less • Work boots selling for $175 or less • Power tool batteries selling for $150 or less • Handheld pipe cutters, drain opening tools, and plumbing inspection equipment selling for $150 or less • Industry textbooks and code books selling for $125 or less • Tool belts selling for $100 or...
Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is clearing a second dorm on campus, moving dozens more students to hotel rooms, this time because of a fire at the residence hall. FAMU says 128 students will be relocated from Polkinghorne Village West to local hotels. A fire set in a trash can there on Friday activated the sprinkler system which caused some flooding damage, according to the university.
FDLE issues Silver Alert for missing Leon County man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert Sunday for a missing elderly man who is from Tallahassee.
Paula DeBoles-Johnson Reaches General Election in Leon County Commission District 5 Race
Paula DeBoles-Johnson, a candidate for Leon County Commission District 5, finished second, behind David O’Keefe, in the August primary election to secure a place in the general election. O’Keefe finished first with 27.4% of the vote, just ahead of DeBoles-Johnson who garnered 26.0%. Candidates Dustin Rivest (23.9%) and...
UPDATE: Man in custody after Saturday night shooting on Tower Road in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in custody after a shooting occurred in northwest Leon County Saturday night. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday on Tower Road and John Boy Lane. It was learned during the investigation that a group of people got into an argument which led to shots being fired.
Rattlers' Team Sifford wins inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rattlers Men's Golf team, Team Sifford defeated their opponents on Monday, winning the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup. Team Sifford, consisting of Florida A&M, Alabama State, and Livingstone College, defeated Team Black, which consists of Howard University, Texas Southern University and Johnson C. Smith University, in a golf match.
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation
The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
Perry residents gather for the “Fight like Addison” Benefit to raise money for Addison Bethea and her family
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday in Taylor County a “Fight Like Addison” benefit ride and concert event was held at the Forest Capital Park in Perry in honor of the shark bite survivor. Hundreds came out in support to raise funds for Addison Bethea and her family Saturday...
Thomasville Sip and Shop set for Friday
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band. A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast,...
Quincy officials hold news conference after two homicides
First fog, then more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Meteorologist Charles Roop has an update on the tropics for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Leon County Holiday Closures and Service Changes for Labor Day
Leon County Holiday Closures and Service Changes for Labor Day. The following closures and service changes will occur in observance of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5, 2022. Closed Monday, September 5. Leon County offices. Leon County libraries. Leon County community centers. Leon County Animal Control. Leon County...
