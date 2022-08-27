Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
thepostnewspaper.net
Texas City High School Cheer Team will host
The Texas City High School Cheer Team will host a Cheer Clinic on September 17 from 9:00am to 2:00pm for children ages 5-12 in the TCHS Gym. Participants will learn cheers, chants and dances from the TCHS cheerleaders and Stingaree mascot, TC Ray. Families can see what they learned at the 2:00pm Showoff. Early registration is on Sept. 15 at TCHS from 6:00pm to 7:00pm or send forms back in to your child’s school. Morning registration begins at 8:30am on Saturday, Sept. 17. Early registration is $30 but is $35 on the day of. Download the form and get more details at www.tcisd.org/news.
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
Click2Houston.com
‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator Shane McAuliffe in Houston to spotlight a sweet local favorite
HOUSTON – A Texas summer-time favorite is checking off their bucket list!. Host and creator Shane McAuliffe and the rest of ‘The Texas Bucket List’ team are excited about meeting fans and sharing their enjoyment of the iconic brand’s sweet treats and eats. Guests can enjoy...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition.
fox26houston.com
National Battle of the Bands brings big tourism dollars, HBCU awareness to Houston
HOUSTON - HBCU pride was on full display in Houston this weekend. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, now in its eighth year, brought over 45,000 people to NRG stadium for the event that focuses on Historically-Black Colleges and Universities - including Texas' own Prairie View A&M University.
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon
A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston Class 6A Football Rankings - Week 2 (8.29.22)
With the first week of the Texas high school football in the books, it is time to update the Top 20 in Class 6A. There were some big victories up top as the Top 4 entering the season all came home with wins. Shadow Creek had a big win over rival Manvel in the Battle of 288 to open the year, while C.E. King flexed against 5A power Crosby. Willis breaks into the Top 20 this week after an impressive win over Bryan Rudder.
Eater
A Chinese Puerto Rican Restaurant Is Drawing Diners to Katy
A large SUV parks in front of a Katy storefront, and out pour five men, a few with the Puerto Rican flags branded proudly on their shirts. They’ve driven hundreds of miles from a military base in Laredo to get one thing — Chinese Puerto Rican food at Michy’s Chino Boricua.
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
This Texas City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Soul Food in Houston
Soul food is an endearing term for unpretentious, home-cooked meals that fill your belly and comfort your heart. Every country has its soul food traditions. In the states, we think of soul food as the savory, buttery bread, stews, gumbos, and grains that come from the Deep South. Texas is...
$1 million winning Powerball Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
It sure is fun watching popular lottery games' jackpots grow and dream of what you would do with $100 million, but we all it would be way more fun to win one, or even a smaller prize.
papercitymag.com
Houston Native’s New Texas Cowboy Movie Gets a Red Carpet Premiere in Katy — Telling the Story of Bass Reeves
Isaiah Washington, Thomas Q. Jones at the premier of 'Corsicana, held at Studio Cinema Grill in Katy, Texas. What: The red carpet premiere of the full-length film Corsicana. PC Moment: The premiere of a new Western movie called Corsicana (after the Texas town) carried a local vibe. The movie was co-written and directed by Isaiah Washington ( Dr. Preston Burke of Grey’s Anatomy), a Willowridge High School grad. Washington also stars in the flick.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 29 to September 4, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 29 through Sunday, September 4, 2022. This week, Bad Bunny takes over Minute Maid for back-to-back nights, Kid Cudi heads to Downtown Houston, Grupo Firme packs NRG Stadium, and much more. Want to...
papercitymag.com
Inside Roger Clemens’ 60th Birthday Party — a Lively Night of Singing, Celebrating and Helping Out Houston Charities
Roger & Debbie Clemens celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Roger Clemens Foundation and his 60th birthday with friends at The Rustic. (Photo by Mark Pavlovich Photography) What: Roger Clemens‘ fundraiser party celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Roger Clemens Foundation and the MLB star’s 60th birthday. Where:...
Click2Houston.com
Houston designer Tacharra Perry makes headlines with her fashion-forward looks
HOUSTON – Meet the local designer who received a big boost from Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation and is now making women feel confident with statement pieces. Her name is Tacharra Perry, founder of the luxury womenswear brand CHAR workroom. The 27-year-old has gained nationwide attention in the fashion industry...
thepostnewspaper.net
Galveston Art League Invites Public to Fundraiser Gala on Sept. 18
Sunday, September 18, is your chance to support visual arts and art education in the greater Galveston County region – at the Galveston Art League’s annual gala. The fun of this year’s fundraiser gala, which includes live music and a multicourse brunch, will begin at 1:00pm in the historic Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston.
KHOU
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
Click2Houston.com
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary in Sugar Land, Katy
Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in Sugar Land and Katy will give out free bundt cakes to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to its first 250 customers on Sept. 1, bakery officials announced Aug. 22.
