Gladewater, TX

Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30

Highlights from Gilmer at Chapel Hill, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Tyler at Marshall and much more. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug....
Gilmer coach says momentum of kickoff TD return was key

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer Head Coach Alan Metzel said he is really proud of his defense following his team’s 51-27 win over Chapel Hill in Week 1. Metzel also said he felt like the biggest key of the game was his team’s kickoff return for a touchdown. This was the first play after Chapel Hill had gone up 7-0.
Van coach breaks down a goal-line stand against Pine Tree

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Van Head Coach Jared Moffatt said it wasn’t just a goal-line stand which kept Pine Tree from scoring during one drive in the Vandals’ 28-14 win. Moffatt said his free safety was able to chase down the runner for Pine Tree and get him out of bounds at the two-yard line. Moffatt said little things like that can change the game.
Tyler coach says winning plan is simple: ‘Just got to execute’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes says he believes coaches have a good gameplan for winning. Now players just need to execute. Holmes spoke following Tyler's loss to Marshall in Week 1. The Lions play crosstown rival Tyler Legacy on Friday.
Van linebacker leads goalline stand

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Van beat Pine Tree in Week One of the high school season, 28-14, it was a physical game. The Vandals defense worked as a team led by defensive lineman Braydon Hullum, keying the momentum swinging goalline stance. The footage shows number 21 Hullum get his arms wrapped around the ball carrier for another stop. But if they don’t stop a long run this stance doesn’t happen. Nothing energizes a team more than stopping an opposing offense at the goal line.
Brownsboro ISD School Bond

Brownsboro ISD School Bond
Kilgore College Mascot Reveal

Kilgore College Mascot Reveal
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas

Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
Chapel Hill Offering GED

Chapel Hill Offering GED
5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas

Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
New mascots get 2-year scholarships to Kilgore College

New mascots get 2-year scholarships to Kilgore College
9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall. Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.
