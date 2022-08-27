Read full article on original website
Related
thepostnewspaper.net
Galveston Art League Invites Public to Fundraiser Gala on Sept. 18
Sunday, September 18, is your chance to support visual arts and art education in the greater Galveston County region – at the Galveston Art League’s annual gala. The fun of this year’s fundraiser gala, which includes live music and a multicourse brunch, will begin at 1:00pm in the historic Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston.
thepostnewspaper.net
Texas City High School Cheer Team will host
The Texas City High School Cheer Team will host a Cheer Clinic on September 17 from 9:00am to 2:00pm for children ages 5-12 in the TCHS Gym. Participants will learn cheers, chants and dances from the TCHS cheerleaders and Stingaree mascot, TC Ray. Families can see what they learned at the 2:00pm Showoff. Early registration is on Sept. 15 at TCHS from 6:00pm to 7:00pm or send forms back in to your child’s school. Morning registration begins at 8:30am on Saturday, Sept. 17. Early registration is $30 but is $35 on the day of. Download the form and get more details at www.tcisd.org/news.
thepostnewspaper.net
Hitchcock opened the regular season with one of the state’s biggest upsets
Hitchcock opened the regular season with one of the state’s biggest upsets as the Bulldogs trounced state-ranked Refugio 49-12. Hitchcock never trailed as they took a 28-0 halftime lead and never gave Refugio a chance to get into the game. The Bulldogs will host East Bernard this Friday at 7:30pm in its home opener.
Comments / 0